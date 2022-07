A driver was transported to an area hospital after rolling his vehicle when a deer ran into his path on County Road 471 in Sumter County. The 21-year-old Bushnell man was at the wheel of a black 2001 GMC Yukon at 6:06 a.m. Saturday traveling north of State Road 471, just north of County Road 722 when a deer ran into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

