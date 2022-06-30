ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale water park will have 2 nights of July 4th fireworks

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xn0lX_0gQFSBU100

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Glendale will have two nights of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The fireworks show will begin each night, Sunday July 3 and Monday, July 4, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is located at 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Glendale.

“The Fourth of July is always an exciting day at Six Flags, but it isn’t complete without festive fireworks show and this year we’re excited to have two nights to celebrate,” said Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix General Manager Donald Spiller.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is the largest theme park in Arizona. The park features two of the top slides in the nation including the world’s first, gravity-defying, dueling water coaster.

The fireworks shows are included in the price of admission.

Visit sixflags.com/phoenix or call 623-201-2000.

Glendale, AZ
A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

