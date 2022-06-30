Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democratic candidate for governor, has tested positive for COVID-19. Franchot tweeted that he tested positive Friday night and was experiencing “very mild” symptoms. “I will be quarantining, and continuing to campaign from home until I am able to...
DENVER (AP) — Life expectancy dropped in Colorado for the second straight year in 2021. It’s the kind of decline, driven by the pandemic, not seen in decades, data from the state health department show. The average life expectancy for Colorado residents fell to 78 years in 2021....
PHOENIX (AP) — The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona's Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump who accept his lie that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — For three days, authorities combed the turquoise waters north of Puerto Rico searching for 23-year-old Harold Carrión, whose mother reported him missing earlier this week and feared drowned at a popular beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said it scoured an area about...
Comments / 0