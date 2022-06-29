ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Crime watchdog group: New Orleans is leading nation in murders per capita

By Wwl Staff
 3 days ago

The social media posting of what is believed to be the murder of a New Orleans woman is one of the latest examples of how violence is not only increasing in volume, but also increasing the pain and frustration associated with violent crime.

The mayor and superintendent of police in New Orleans both said they were appalled by the video, saying it disrespects the victim’s family. The video shows a suspect with what appears to be a long gun.

The head of a local crime watchdog group told Tommy Tucker Wednesday that so far this year, roughly 33% of shooting victims in New Orleans end up dying. That rate in in New Orleans last year was about 25%.

Rafael Goyeneche is the executive director of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. Goyeneche attributes the increasing number of fatal shootings to the firepower being used.

“Shooters aren’t using revolvers in many instances, they’re using semi-automatic weapons, sometimes assault rifles,” Goyeneche said on First News with Tommy Tucker.

Goyeneche told Tommy that in some cases, criminals are wielding more firepower than police.

Listen to Goyeneche explain why no other city comes close to New Orleans when viewing murders per capita.

