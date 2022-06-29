ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Officials report increase in guns found at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Port Authority and TSA report a disturbing increase in guns found at airport security checkpoints.

So far this year, nine guns have already been found at Newark Liberty International Airport .

That number is compared to 12 weapons found in all of 2021.

The TSA says 80% of the firearms were loaded.

