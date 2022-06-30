ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine update as virus evolves

By Alexandra Limon
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtwjT_0gQFRF3800

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Vaccines targeting new COVID-19 variants are likely to arrive this fall after an advisory panel voted to recommend that vaccines be updated. The FDA advisory panel says COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to protect the population against the evolving virus.

“With the waning of vaccine efficacy, and the confluence of risk this fall, we need to make a move,” one FDA advisory panel member said.

Another FDA advisory panel member explained “this gives us the right vaccine in preparation for potential need for boosters in the fall.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, says the current vaccines now offer less protection.

“The original vaccines that have been used in the United States up until now were created using the original form of the virus,” Michaud explained.

Once developed and approved, health officials will likely recommend another round of shots starting with older and at-risk individuals.

While schools already require students to be vaccinated against many diseases, Michaud says it still appears unlikely COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students.

COVID vaccinations start for youngest US kids

“If there’s a lot of people who say, you know, ‘I don’t think it’s a problem, I don’t want to take another vaccine, I don’t think it’s worth it,’ there are going to be some people who are vulnerable that otherwise wouldn’t have been,” Michaud said.

Although children are less likely to become severely sick, health experts still recommend they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

CDC now also recommends Moderna's COVID vaccine for adolescents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to expand their recommendations for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to virtually all ages of children, adding the first alternative to Pfizer's shots for millions of adolescents and school-age kids. On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

FDA Panel Recommends Fall Booster Shots to Specifically Target Omicron Variant

A panel of independent experts is recommending that the Food and Drug Administration roll out updated COVID-19 booster shots to specifically target the Omicron variant for the first time. Scientists on the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-2 in favor of redesigning booster shots Tuesday, with...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy