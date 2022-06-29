ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NJ Supreme Court rules traffic stop for tinted window was unconstitutional

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrkaV_0gQFQ9sE00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 2018 traffic stop for a rear tinted window which led detectives to arrest the driver on gun charges was unconstitutional.

The case is that of David Smith who was stopped in front of a car full of Trenton detectives on a night in 2018 while in his Ford Taurus. One of the detectives said he thought the windows of the car were tinted so they pulled him over, according to testimony.

One of the officers said they saw the driver make several motions as if he was trying to shove something between the driver’s seat and center console as he approached the vehicle. The detectives later found a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets in that area of the car. Smith was then charged with firearm possession charges as well as the tinted window violation.

Smith’s lawyer later argued that the gun evidence should be suppressed as the detectives performed an unlawful stop because they had not established reasonable suspicion. Robert Bingham, a Mercer County trial judge, denied that motion.

In New Jersey, the law says that tinting, or “non-transparent material,” is not allowed on the front windshield and front-side windows of vehicles; however, it does not apply to rear windows, which was the basis of Smith’s attorney’s argument.

Smith ended up taking a plea deal and was handed a sentence of five years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of more than three years.

The case was brought to an appellate court who ended up siding with the trial judge. They said the cops did not have to prove a traffic violation to pull over a vehicle, the officer only needed to suspect a violation.

When Smith's lawyers tried to appeal further, state prosecutors moved to vacate the charges after determining police did not have reasonable suspicion to stop his vehicle. The Supreme Court allowed the appeal to continue in order to establish precedent for an issue of public importance.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, police and prosecutors will have to prove reasonable suspicion of a tinted windows violation by proving “that tinting on the front windshield or front side windows inhibited officers’ ability to clearly see the vehicle’s occupants or articles inside.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court finds backpack marijuana search unconstitutional

At first, the officers said they searched her backpack looking for weapons. In the end, they found only marijuana-infused cereal and some of the drug in flower and concentrate form. Officers went on to charge Kennedy Burroughs with felony possession of marijuana. The Ohio Supreme Court unanimously overturned her conviction Tuesday. The justices ruled that […] The post Ohio Supreme Court finds backpack marijuana search unconstitutional appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Nj Supreme Court#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Cars
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy