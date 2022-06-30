ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Concerns about future of same-sex marriage after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

By Walter Murphy
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The day the Supreme Court of the United States legalized same-sex marriage was one of the happiest days of Jim Obergefell's life. Seven years after that landmark decision, the joy he and so many same-sex couples shared could be in jeopardy. "We should be concerned...

www.actionnews5.com

actionnews5.com

Choices now the only abortion clinic in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is now the only clinic providing abortions in Shelby County. CEO of Choices Jennifer Pepper says the clinic is providing abortions to those who fit into to the current six-week ban in Tennessee. On Tuesday a court allowed the state's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN law that increases sentencing takes effect Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new law takes effect July 1 in Tennessee that will keep some criminals locked up longer. The "Truth in Sentencing" law takes effect. It requires offenders serve 100 percent of their sentence for certain violent crimes like murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary. A list of other crimes, including […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor Lee Harris has a new approach to increase gun safety, and he is ready to share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris is scheduled to host a media preview through zoom Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. to share his plans to make the city of Memphis safer. Mayor Harris has made it clear that gun safety, reducing crime and decreasing gun violence are some of his priority concerns, and now he is pushing a new project to work with law enforcement, community leaders and advocates, and gun owners.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community celebrates 1 year cancellation of Byhalia pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's been one year since plans to build the Byhalia Pipeline have been scrapped, and the Memphis Community Against Pollution held a cookout Saturday to celebrate. Justin J. Pearson is the Co-Founder and President of MCAP. "July 2nd will be a day of fun, food,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

R-Bernard funeral home fined for overdue fees, not submitting reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local funeral home that has gained a national spotlight with the Netflix show Buried by the Bernards is in trouble once again. The Board of Funeral Directors says R-Bernard didn't pay fees overdue for more than two years. They also say the Orange Mound business didn't submit required annual reports for three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here's what's in today's show:. Memphis' soul, doesn't get it old! It grows, building on our legacy and transforming our modern world! There's no better place to be than in the heart of what makes Memphis great!. Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor of Mason, Tenn. arrested for driving with revoked license

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Mason, Tennessee, Mayor Emmit Gooden was arrested Monday. Gooden was pulled over at 2 a.m. on Hwy 51 because of a tail light that was out, court records show. Tipton County officials say Gooden's license is currently revoked in relation to a previous DUI arrest.
MASON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News' coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN

