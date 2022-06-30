Red Flag Warning issued for Western Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 13:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Eastern Interior; Northeast; Southeast A cluster of strong thunderstorms continue to impact portions of southeast and eastern municipalities in Puerto Rico through 200 PM AST At 1158 AM AST, a group of thunderstorms were located over southeastern Puerto Rico, between Ceiba and Yabucoa, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO