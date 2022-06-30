ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 23:25:00 Expires: 2022-07-03 00:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vieques FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1115 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Vieques. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Interior, Northeast, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 13:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Eastern Interior; Northeast; Southeast A cluster of strong thunderstorms continue to impact portions of southeast and eastern municipalities in Puerto Rico through 200 PM AST At 1158 AM AST, a group of thunderstorms were located over southeastern Puerto Rico, between Ceiba and Yabucoa, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; St. Marys; Talbot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S ST. MARYS TALBOT MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

