Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior today, Sunday and Monday .Hot, dry and smokey conditions over the Interior will persist into Monday with isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon/evenings. Moisture will increase from the south over the next several days and cause thunderstorms to increase in number and coverage this afternoon and evening as well as Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to go through the night again tonight and Sunday night. Expect 2000-3000 lightning strokes today, and 5000-10,000 strokes Sun and Mon. Thunderstorms will be high based in the 6000 to 8000 feet range and will not produce much rain this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be lower based and produce more rain on Sunday afternoon and evening. Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended into Monday with slow moving area of instability. RH Min will be in the 20-30 percent range across the Eastern Interior this afternoon and evening, while the Central Interior minimum relative humidity will drop into the lower 30s. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon through midnight tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * WINDS...Southeast 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...52 to 77. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO