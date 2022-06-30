ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Mifflin; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania North central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Potters Mills around 230 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Poe Valley State Park and Madisonburg around 240 PM EDT. Millheim, Aaronsburg and Coburn around 250 PM EDT. Woodward and Weikert around 300 PM EDT. Mifflinburg, R.B. Winter State Park and Laurelton Center around 310 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania Military Museum. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lock Haven and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 183 to 196. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 77 to 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument to 9 miles northeast of Albin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Harrisburg, Flahertys Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Sierra. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for a portion of southwest New Mexico.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PERRY AND CENTRAL BREATHITT COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hardshell, or 10 miles southeast of Jackson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Decoy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; Montgomery; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Schenectady County in east central New York Southeastern Fulton County in eastern New York Southwestern Saratoga County in east central New York East central Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hagaman, or near Amsterdam, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Mayfield, Fort Johnson, Galway, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Mount Pleasant, Charlton, Perth, Parkis Mills, West Perth, Munsonville, Shaw Corners, Barkersville, West Milton and Glenwild. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, New Franklin, Brimfield, Canal Fulton and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior today, Sunday and Monday .Hot, dry and smokey conditions over the Interior will persist into Monday with isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon/evenings. Moisture will increase from the south over the next several days and cause thunderstorms to increase in number and coverage this afternoon and evening as well as Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to go through the night again tonight and Sunday night. Expect 2000-3000 lightning strokes today, and 5000-10,000 strokes Sun and Mon. Thunderstorms will be high based in the 6000 to 8000 feet range and will not produce much rain this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be lower based and produce more rain on Sunday afternoon and evening. Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended into Monday with slow moving area of instability. RH Min will be in the 20-30 percent range across the Eastern Interior this afternoon and evening, while the Central Interior minimum relative humidity will drop into the lower 30s. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon through midnight tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * WINDS...Southeast 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...52 to 77. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Mono LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Sweetwater County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sweetwater County through 945 PM MDT At 901 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Superior, or 18 miles east of Rock Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Rock Springs measured a 59 mph wind gust at 848 PM. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sweetwater County, including the following locations... Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Point Of Rocks and Bitter Creek. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 113 and 143. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 10:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore City by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baltimore City FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT SUNDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following county: Baltimore and Baltimore City. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1116 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Baltimore... Pikesville Middle River... Dundalk Towson... Catonsville Essex... Woodlawn Parkville... Carney Perry Hall... Lochearn Arbutus... Rosedale Rossville... Brooklyn Park White Marsh... Hampton Kingsville... Linthicum - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALTIMORE, MD
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy