Lincoln Kienholz has made a decision.

The Pierre High School quarterback announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to the Huskies, who are led by former University of Sioux Falls head coach Kalen DeBoer. Kienholz will be a senior for the Governors this fall.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity and want to say thank you to everyone throughout this process," Kienholz tweeted. "With that being said, I am committing to the University of Washington!"

Kienholz received a dozen Division I offers and announced he had paired it down to four: North Dakota State, Wyoming and Wisconsin and Washington.

An Argus Leader Elite 45 selection , Kienholz is rewriting the record books for the Governors. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000 as the Governors edged the previously unbeaten Tea Area 30-27 in the championship game in 2021. He threw for 347 yards with two TDs and ran for 190 yards with two scores in that game.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Lincoln Kienholz announces commitment to play football at University of Washington