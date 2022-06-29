ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, causes arm injury

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQ78s_0gQFOavY00

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) – A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger.

The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said.

A video of the encounter posted on social media appeared to show the man was behind the bison when it charged other members of his party. The man ran up and appeared to be trying to keep himself between the bison and his family when the bison pursued a child who was running away.

The man grabbed the child and was thrown by the bison while still holding the child. They both got up and ran away.

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his arm, park officials said. His name was not released.

The incident is under investigation.

This is the second time this year that a visitor got too close to a bison and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual, park officials said.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet (3 meters) of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

Bison are unpredictable, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal and can run three times faster than humans, park officials said. The park requires people to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals, including bison and moose, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

At this time, the northern loop remains closed in Yellowstone following the severe flooding that impacted the northern part of the park and led to the evacuation of 10,000 visitors.

Motorists are being allowed entry to the southern part of the nation’s first national park based on the last number of their license plate. The system allows vehicles with even-numbered plates to enter the park on even-numbered days of the month, and cars with odd-numbered plates on odd days.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Ohio State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Colorado Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Goring#Accident#Giant Geyser
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy