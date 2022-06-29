ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis And Clark County, MT

Debris burning closing in Lewis and Clark County

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGyVp_0gQFOZzh00

HELENA, Mont - Debris burning in Lewis and Clark County is being closed by County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton.

The closure was announced by Dutton after consultation with the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council, multiple cooperators of the fire fighting experts.

It will go into affect on June 30 at 12:01 am and will cover all zones.

“The lack of precipitation, multiple fire starts and being extremely short of fire fighting personnel are the causal factors,” Dutton said.

Conditions are being monitored and the need for the closure will be re-evaluated if the area receives a prolonged wetting rain.

The closure does not impact recreational fires, however, people are being reminded to be aware of their surroundings concerning campfires.

“We can all enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful environment Montana has to offer if we take responsibility for ourselves to do our part for safety,” Dutton said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warden#County Sheriff#Clark Rural Fire Council
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy