Debris burning closing in Lewis and Clark County

HELENA, Mont - Debris burning in Lewis and Clark County is being closed by County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton.

The closure was announced by Dutton after consultation with the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council, multiple cooperators of the fire fighting experts.

It will go into affect on June 30 at 12:01 am and will cover all zones.

“The lack of precipitation, multiple fire starts and being extremely short of fire fighting personnel are the causal factors,” Dutton said.

Conditions are being monitored and the need for the closure will be re-evaluated if the area receives a prolonged wetting rain.

The closure does not impact recreational fires, however, people are being reminded to be aware of their surroundings concerning campfires.

“We can all enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful environment Montana has to offer if we take responsibility for ourselves to do our part for safety,” Dutton said.