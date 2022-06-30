Tomah man sentenced to life in prison after killing 3-year-old boy

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County judge on Wednesday sentenced 37-year-old Marcus Anderson to life in prison without parole. A jury found the Tomah man guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after he beat 3-year-old Kyson Rice to death in 2019.

200 bruises.

“1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 , 9 , 10,” one family member counted at Wednesday’s hearing, punching the podium for every punch Rice received.

On May 3, 2019, Tomah police answered a call for a medical emergency. 3-year-old Rice had multiple blunt-type trauma injuries.

“Everlasting scars on officers, paramedics, nurses, and doctors who tried to save the life of Kyson,” one officer said.

Rice was taken to a nearby Gundersen hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested Anderson and a jury convicted him of 11 counts, one of them being first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse.

“It was a perfect day and Kyson should have been out there playing with them. But he wasn’t. Because of Mr. Anderson,” said the prosecution.

Family members remembered the 3-year-old boy, saying he loved to fly in his uncle’s helicopter and called Spiderman his favorite hero. Rice’s casket was decorated with a Spiderman sticker.

“He forever has Spiderman with him in his grave,” said the prosecution.

Monroe County circuit court judge Mark Goodman sentenced Anderson to life in prison without parole.

“Mr. Anderson, the blood of Kyson Rice will never, ever come off your hands,” Goodman said.

Anderson has maintained his innocence and said Rice fell in the shower.

“I have struggled with this every day and seek more understanding of what happened and what I told this court,” Anderson said at the hearing.

He told the Judge he thinks about Rice daily.

“I wish every day I could bring him back. I would give my life for his,” Anderson said.

Goodman called Anderson a danger to society.

“It will be well worth every penny the taxpayers will pay to keep you locked up in prison until you die,” Goodman said.

Prosecutors and medical examiners say the only way 200 bruises appeared on a little boy’s body was by torture.

Rice’s mother was not present at the sentencing. In a written statement, she said this month that Rice should have graduated from kindergarten.

Anderson will also serve additional jail time for 10 other counts.

