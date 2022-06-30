Pegg wins Johnny Bench Award

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Shakamak’s Oscar Pegg is the 2022 Johnny Bench Award winner. The honor goes to the best catcher in the state.

Pegg played 30 games for the Lakers this past season, batting .412 with 12 home runs and 49 RBI.

He and the other winners will be honored before the Reds game against the Marlins on July 26th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.