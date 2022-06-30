ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasonville, IN

Pegg wins Johnny Bench Award

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFA5Z_0gQFOXEF00

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Shakamak’s Oscar Pegg is the 2022 Johnny Bench Award winner. The honor goes to the best catcher in the state.

Pegg played 30 games for the Lakers this past season, batting .412 with 12 home runs and 49 RBI.

He and the other winners will be honored before the Reds game against the Marlins on July 26th.

