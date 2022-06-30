Nevada's minimum wage goes up July 1st

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Some of Nevada's workers will see an increase in their pay at the end of this week as the minimum wage is set to rise on Friday by 75 cents.

A bill passed in 2019 increases the minimum wage in 75 cent increments every year until July 2024.

Unless otherwise exempted, the wage increase will apply to all Nevada workers, though a two-tier system is in place.

Starting Friday, those offered health benefits will have a minimum wage rate of $9.50, while those not offered health benefits will have a rate of $10.50.

By July 2024, the rate for those with benefits will rise to $11, and the rate for those without benefits will rise to $12.

Daily overtime rates will also increase as a result of the measure.