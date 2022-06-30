ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk 840 KXNT

Nevada's minimum wage goes up July 1st

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I32sk_0gQFOSoc00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Some of Nevada's workers will see an increase in their pay at the end of this week as the minimum wage is set to rise on Friday by 75 cents.

A bill passed in 2019 increases the minimum wage in 75 cent increments every year until July 2024.

Unless otherwise exempted, the wage increase will apply to all Nevada workers, though a two-tier system is in place.

Starting Friday, those offered health benefits will have a minimum wage rate of $9.50, while those not offered health benefits will have a rate of $10.50.

By July 2024, the rate for those with benefits will rise to $11, and the rate for those without benefits will rise to $12.

Daily overtime rates will also increase as a result of the measure.

Comments / 0

Related
nevadabusiness.com

Will the Tax Man Cometh to Carson City in 2023?

If 2021 was a historic year for state tax reform, then what does the future hold for new business taxes or tweaks to the current tax code as Nevada voters go to the polls in November to elect a new slate of lawmakers? Those lawmakers will take office in January when the legislature reconvenes.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO ) - The first openly gay Miss Nevada was crowned Friday, July 1, 2022 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. Her name is Heather Renner and she calls Reno home. Shortly after her win KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked her to share a...
STATELINE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wage#Nevada#Health Benefits
963kklz.com

Best Drivers In 2022: Nevada Takes Second Place

In a recently published report by Insurify, research shows that drivers in the Silver State have received fewer traffic citations this year than drivers in any other state in America except for the folks in Michigan. You can see this report and check out the other states that ranked in the top 10 for best drivers in the U.S.A. by clicking on this link: https://bit.ly/InsurifyReport2022.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

New Nevada laws go into effect July 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Friday, July 1, 2022, 19 new laws will go into effect in the State of Nevada. The changes cover a wide range of issues from eggs to education, minimum wage to telehealth, cancer drug regulation to what’s allowed in gasoline. The Keep Nevada Working...
NEVADA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Nevada Current

Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Steve Sisolak says a proposed ballot measure championed by Culinary Local 226 could lead to legislative action on rent control.  “It’s going to be interesting how this plays out on the ballot,” Sisolak said during an interview after a Thursday morning rally at North Las Vegas City Hall, where Culinary members prepared to turn […] The post Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Report: Nevada worst in nation for affordable housing

As rental prices have increased across the Las Vegas valley, the burden has been felt the most by those who can least afford it. Lower-income renters are dealing with a major shortage of available housing. In fact, an annual report shows Nevada with the worst shortage in the nation.
8 News Now

Nevada teachers can opt-out of unions beginning July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, July 1, teachers in Nevada will have two weeks to opt-out of teachers’ unions. Between July 1 and July 15 will be the only time during the year that educators can remove themselves from teachers’ unions. According to a release from the Nevada Policy Research Institute, membership in teachers’ […]
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Cannabis lounges now official in Nevada

Slow cooling will continue through the weekend, with breezy afternoons in the forecast. Be very careful with the high fire danger. Smoke and haze is also possible, as the Rices Fire continues to burn over in Nevada County. -Jeff. Two firefighters injured in Smithridge Dr. fire. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

The Nevada Traveler: Daveytown turned out to be no gravy train

The story of the old mining camp of Daveytown, located directly west of U.S. 95, about 30 miles northwest of Winnemucca, is no different from that of dozens of mining towns strewn across Nevada. Gold was discovered in the area in 1910 and within a few months a small camp...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
8 News Now

19 new state laws go into effect July 1

No cost legal services for immigrants, expanded Medicaid coverage for pregnancies that come under certain income levels and revised rules for short-term rentals for Clark County are among the 19 new laws that go into effect Friday (July 1).
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 53 cities and towns in NV. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $1,029,354 over the last 12 months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
371
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy