Clark County put under air quality advisory for the holiday weekend

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The weather forecast for the 4th of July holiday weekend looks to be cooler than years past, but that doesn't mean the air isn't going to be any better.

In what's become a yearly tradition, an air quality smoke advisory will be issued over Fourth of July weekend by the Department of Environment and Sustainability.

The advisory will be in place from Saturday through Tuesday due to elevated levels of smoke in the air from fireworks.

Smoke pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases and especially affect children, older adults, and people with heart disease.

To limit personal exposure to smoke, the DES advises limiting outdoor exertion, keeping doors and windows closed, and considering changing indoor air filters.