ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Believes Trea Turner Will Sign with Phillies; Carlos Correa a Possibility for LA

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUUdV_0gQFOJ7J00

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that some in the baseball world think Trea Turner will sign with the Phillies this winter and that Carlos Correa is in play for LA.

MLB free agency doesn't quite have the same as NBA free agency, but for the second year in a row, there's still plenty of speculation about where a bumper crop of shortstop talent will sign this winter. Which of course, includes current Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner who's on the final year of his current contract.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Turner, along with Clayton Kershaw, will be at the center of attention when it comes to the Dodgers and free agency after this regular season. To this point, Turner and the Dodgers have had very few serious conversations, if any, about signing Trea to an extension.

MLB Insider Robert Murray wrote a piece earlier this week that suggested that Trea Turner wants a bigger deal than Corey Seager ($325M/10yrs) received this past offseason from the Texas Rangers.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale , wrote that many believe that this will be Turner's final year with the Dodgers and that he will sign a massive deal with Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. But the bombshells didn't stop there, Nightengale also rekindled the conversation about LA villain Carlos Correa possibly coming to LA to replace Trea.

"The free-agent shortstop market will be insane once again this winter with an All-star cast of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson all potentially available. Several talent evaluators predict that Turner, who’s from Florida, will return East and wind up signing with the Phillies, leaving Correa with the Dodgers or Cubs."

There's still plenty of regular season left, not to mention October, but this is just the start of the Trea Turner free agency conversation this summer.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Freddie Freeman agent responds to reported reason for firing

Excel Sports Management agent Casey Close responded Wednesday to a report detailing the apparent reason behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s decision to part ways with Close and the agency. On Wednesday, FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb tweeted that Freeman fired his now-former agents because Close...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are winning in bunches again, as they are now on a three-game win streak following their 5-1 victory at home over the San Diego Padres Friday night at home. Many probably thought that a Dodgers win in that game was already a dead giveaway after reading that Tony Gonsolin would start […] The post Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin pulls off mind-blowing feat no one has seen in nearly 110 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

In a sudden and surprising turn of events, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. And it looks like he already knows where he wants to go. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, two teams have been mentioned most frequently as KD's preferred landing spots. Those two teams are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman’s former agent Casey Close blasts Braves in statement

Casey Close, the former agent of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman called out Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for a “reckless” tweet accusing him of withholding the Atlanta Braves’ final offer from his client. Close wasn’t done there, though. Now, he’s coming for the Braves, who he blasted in a statement on Thursday, […] The post Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman’s former agent Casey Close blasts Braves in statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La#Usa Today#Nba#The Texas Rangers
Yardbarker

New York 3 trade pieces Cashman can use at the deadline

The New York Yankees are going to be active at the trade deadline in a few weeks. With World Series aspirations and a few cautionary situations bubbling before the All-Star break, general manager Brian Cashman has an opportunity to improve his team even further, despite having a luxurious 13-game lead in the AL East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip May Lose a Major Sports Franchise

In Las Vegas, the house rarely loses. Sin City usually gets what it wants because it's an amazingly attractive destination for pretty much any business. That has been especially true in the sports world where the National Hockey League (NHL) literally added a new team in order to become the first major league professional sports team to set up shop on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Friday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Matt Vierling is moving to the hot corner in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Mickey Moniak is replacing Bohm in the lineup to play center field and bat ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Andrew Benintendi drawing trade interest from AL East rival

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are duking it out for second place in the American League East, and they might be competing on the trade market, as well. Toronto is "among the teams with interest" in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 6/30/2022

The Atlanta Braves will attempt to sweep the three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies as the NL East rivals meet in the finale at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick. The Braves defeated the Phillies 4-1 on Thursday. It did not start well for them, as the Phillies got the […] The post MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 6/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
900
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy