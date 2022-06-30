ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nanoparticle single-cell multiomic readouts reveal that cell heterogeneity influences lipid nanoparticle-mediated messenger RNA delivery

By Curtis Dobrowolski
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCells that were previously described as homogeneous are composed of subsets with distinct transcriptional states. However, it remains unclear whether this cell heterogeneity influences the efficiency with which lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) deliver messenger RNA therapies in vivo. To test the hypothesis that cell heterogeneity influences LNP-mediated mRNA delivery, we report here...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Alkalization of cellular pH leads to cancer cell death by disrupting autophagy and mitochondrial function

We previously found that lactic acidosis in the tumor environment was permissive to cancer cell surviving under glucose deprivation and demonstrated that neutralizing lactic acidosis restored cancer cell susceptibility to glucose deprivation. We then reported that alternate infusion of bicarbonate and anticancer agent into tumors via tumor feeding artery markedly enhanced the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in the local control of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Here we sought to further investigate the mechanism by which bicarbonate enhances the anticancer activity of TACE. We propose that interfering cellular pH by bicarbonate could induce a cascade of molecular events leading to cancer cell death. Alkalizing cellular pH by bicarbonate decreased pH gradient (Î”pH), membrane potential (Î”Î¨m), and proton motive force (Î”p) across the inner membrane of mitochondria; disruption of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) due to collapsed Î”p led to a significant increase in adenosine monophosphate (AMP), which activated the classical AMPK-mediated autophagy. Meanwhile, the autophagic flux was ultimately blocked by increased cellular pH, reduced OXPHOS, and inhibition of lysosomal proton pump in alkalized lysosome. Bicarbonate also induced persistent mitochondrial permeability (MPT) and damaged mitochondria. Collectively, this study reveals that interfering cellular pH may provide a valuable approach to treat cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Deciphering associations between three RNA splicing-related genetic variants and lung cancer risk

Limited efforts have been made in assessing the effect of genome-wide profiling of RNA splicing-related variation on lung cancer risk. In the present study, we first identified RNA splicing-related genetic variants linked to lung cancer in a genome-wide profiling analysis and then conducted a two-stage (discovery and replication) association study in populations of European ancestry. Discovery and validation were conducted sequentially with a total of 29,266 cases and 56,450 controls from both the Transdisciplinary Research in Cancer of the Lung and the International Lung Cancer Consortium as well as the OncoArray database. For those variants identified as significant in the two datasets, we further performed stratified analyses by smoking status and histological type and investigated their effects on gene expression and potential regulatory mechanisms. We identified three genetic variants significantly associated with lung cancer risk: rs329118 in JADE2 (P"‰="‰8.80Eâˆ’09), rs2285521 in GGA2 (P"‰="‰4.43Eâˆ’08), and rs198459 in MYRF (P"‰="‰1.60Eâˆ’06). The combined effects of all three SNPs were more evident in lung squamous cell carcinomas (P"‰="‰1.81Eâˆ’08, P"‰="‰6.21Eâˆ’08, and P"‰="‰7.93Eâˆ’04, respectively) than in lung adenocarcinomas and in ever smokers (P"‰="‰9.80Eâˆ’05, P"‰="‰2.70Eâˆ’04, and P"‰="‰2.90Eâˆ’05, respectively) than in never smokers. Gene expression quantitative trait analysis suggested a role for the SNPs in regulating transcriptional expression of the corresponding target genes. In conclusion, we report that three RNA splicing-related genetic variants contribute to lung cancer susceptibility in European populations. However, additional validation is needed, and specific splicing mechanisms of the target genes underlying the observed associations also warrants further exploration.
CANCER
Nature.com

Frequent aneuploidy in primary human T cells after CRISPR"“Cas9 cleavage

Multiple clinical trials of allogeneic T cell therapy use site-specific nucleases to disrupt T cell receptor (TCR) and other genes1,2,3,4,5,6. In this study, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we investigated genome editing outcomes in primary human T cells transfected with CRISPR"“Cas9 and guide RNAs targeting genes for TCR chains and programmed cell death protein 1. Four days after transfection, we found a loss of chromosome 14, harboring the TCRÎ± locus, in up to 9% of the cells and a chromosome 14 gain in up to 1.4% of the cells. Chromosome 7, harboring the TCRÎ² locus, was truncated in 9.9% of the cells. Aberrations were validated using fluorescence in situ hybridization and digital droplet PCR. Aneuploidy was associated with reduced proliferation, induced p53 activation and cell death. However, at 11"‰days after transfection, 0.9% of T cells still had a chromosome 14 loss. Aneuploidy and chromosomal truncations are, thus, frequent outcomes of CRISPR"“Cas9 cleavage that should be monitored and minimized in clinical protocols.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ActiveSVM selects minimal gene sets from gene expression data

Inspired by active learning approaches, we have developed a computational method that selects minimal gene sets capable of reliably identifying cell-types and transcriptional states in large sets of single-cell RNA-sequencing data. As the procedure focuses computational resources on poorly classified cells, active support vector machine (ActiveSVM) scales to data sets with over one million cells.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Messenger Rna#Lipid#Nanoparticles#Cystic Fibrosis#Rna#Lnp#Journal#Readcube#Sec
Nature.com

Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells

Stability is one of the most important challenges facing material research for organic solar cells (OSC) on their path to further commercialization. In the high-performance material system PM6:Y6 studied here, weÂ investigate degradation mechanisms of inverted photovoltaic devices. We have identified two distinct degradation pathways: one requires theÂ presence of both illumination and oxygen and features a short-circuit current reduction, the other one is induced thermally and marked by severe losses of open-circuit voltage and fill factor. We focus our investigation on the thermally accelerated degradation. Our findings show that bulk material properties and interfaces remain remarkably stable, however, aging-induced defect state formation in the active layer remains the primary cause of thermal degradation. The increased trap density leads to higher non-radiative recombination, which limitsÂ the open-circuit voltage and lowers theÂ charge carrier mobility in the photoactive layer. Furthermore, we find the trap-induced transport resistance to be the major reason for the drop in fill factor. Our results suggest that device lifetimes could be significantly increased by marginally suppressing trap formation, leading to a bright future for OSC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nonlinear two-level dynamics of quantum time crystals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30783-w, published online 2 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 1 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Over a third of groundwater in USA public-supply aquifers is Anthropocene-age and susceptible to surface contamination

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 153 (2022) Cite this article. The distribution of groundwater age is useful for evaluating the susceptibility and sustainability of groundwater resources. Here, we compute the aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function to characterize the age distribution for 21 Principal Aquifers that account for ~80% of public-supply pumping in the United States. The aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function for each Principal Aquifer was derived from an ensemble of modeled age distributions (~60 samples per aquifer) based on multiple tracers: tritium, tritiogenic helium-3, sulfur hexafluoride, chlorofluorocarbons, carbon-14, and radiogenic helium-4. Nationally, the groundwater is 38% Anthropocene (since 1953), 34% Holocene (75 "“ 11,800 years ago), and 28% Pleistocene (>11,800 years ago). The Anthropocene fraction ranges from <5 to 100%, indicating a wide range in susceptibility to land-surface contamination. The Pleistocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 7 eastern aquifers that are predominately confined. The Holocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 5 western aquifers that are predominately unconfined. The sustainability of pumping from these Principal Aquifers depends on rates of recharge and release of groundwater stored in fine-grained layers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Proteomics and machine-learning models for alcohol-related liver disease biomarkers

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Researchers have used paired liver-plasma proteomics and machine-learning models to identify biomarker panels for alcohol-related liver disease (ALD). Plasma samples from 596 individuals (459 patients with ALD and 137 control individuals) and liver biopsy samples were assessed by mass spectrometry-based proteomics. On the basis of these data, machine-learning models were able to generate biomarker panels to detect fibrosis, inflammation and steatosis. Such panels were used to predict liver-related events and mortality and were validated in an independent cohort.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

GTSF1 accelerates target RNA cleavage by PIWI-clade Argonaute proteins

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Argonaute proteins use nucleic acid guides to find and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Systematic pan-cancer analysis of mutation"“treatment interactions using large real-world clinicogenomics data

Quantifying the effectiveness of different cancer therapies in patients with specific tumor mutations is critical for improving patient outcomes and advancing precision medicine. Here we perform a large-scale computational analysis of 40,903 US patients with cancer who have detailed mutation profiles, treatment sequences and outcomes derived from electronic health records. We systematically identify 458 mutations that predict the survival of patients on specific immunotherapies, chemotherapy agents or targeted therapies across eight common cancer types. We further characterize mutation"“mutation interactions that impact the outcomes of targeted therapies. This work demonstrates how computational analysis of large real-world data generates insights, hypotheses and resources to enable precision oncology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Physicists spellbound by deepening mystery of muon particle’s magnetism

Theoretical predictions move closer to experimental results, but questions remain about possible gaps in the standard model of particle physics. You have full access to this article via your institution. The muon’s mysteries continue to leave physicists spellbound. Last year, an experiment suggested that the elementary particle had inexplicably strong...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Impaired differentiation potential of CD34-positive cells derived from mouse hair follicles after long-term culture

Hair follicle epithelial stem cells (HFSCs), which exist in the bulge region, have important functions for homeostasis of skin as well as hair follicle morphogenesis. Although several methods for isolation of HFSCs using a variety of stem cell markers have been reported, few investigations regarding culture methods or techniques to yield long-term maintenance of HFSCs in vitro have been conducted. In the present study, we screened different types of commercially available culture medium for culturing HFSCs. Among those tested, one type was shown capable of supporting the expression of stem cell markers in cultured HFSCs. However, both the differentiation potential and in vivo hair follicle-inducing ability of HFSCs serially passaged using that optimal medium were found to be impaired, probably because of altered responsiveness to Wnt signaling. The changes noted in HFSCs subjected to a long-term culture suggested that the Wnt signaling-related environment must be finely controlled for maintenance of the cells.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

RNA exosome essential for early B cell development

B cell receptor (BCR) expression, and ultimately antibody secretion, depends on successful V(D)J recombination. Cells that productively recombine the immunoglobulin (Ig) Î¼ heavy chain (Î¼H) and express a pre-BCR can pass the pro/pre B cell developmental checkpoint. Loss of critical components of the recombination machinery, such as the recombinases RAG1 and RAG2, or parts of the DNA repair machinery, lead to B cell deficiency. Now, two back-to-back papers in Science Immunology demonstrate that the RNA exosome, an intracellular RNA degradation complex that facilitates RNA processing, maturation, surveillance and turnover, also plays a central role in this process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anterior displacement of Bruch's membrane: a useful sign for intracranial hypertension in craniosynostosis

Craniosynostosis is characterised by the premature fusion of the cranial sutures. Craniosynostosis is often associated with intracranial hypertension (IH), which can damage vision and neurocognitive function if unaddressed. Direct measurement of intracranial pressure (ICP) is invasive and involves hospital admission, surgery and associated risks. By contrast, optical coherence tomography (OCT) has demonstrated good potential as a surrogate, non-invasive measure of ICP in children with craniosynostosis [1, 2]. However, it is unclear how IH may affect Bruch's membrane in children with craniosynostosis, a question unaddressed in a recent systematic review [2]. Here, we assessed the configuration of Bruch's membrane in this target population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in exhaled breath from non-hospitalized COVID-19-infected individuals

The diagnosis of COVID-19 is based on detection of SARS-CoV-2 in oro-/nasopharyngel swabs, but due to discomfort and minor risk during the swab procedure, detection of SARS-CoV-2 has been investigated in other biological matrixes. In this proof-of-concept study, individuals with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection performed a daily air sample for five days. Air samples were obtained through a non-invasive electrostatic air sampler. Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA was determined with qRT-PCR. The association of positive samples with different exposures was evaluated through mixed-effect models. We obtained 665 air samples from 111 included participants with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Overall, 52 individuals (46.8%) had at least one positive air sample, and 129 (19.4%) air samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Participants with symptoms or a symptom duration"‰â‰¤"‰four days had significantly higher odds of having a positive air sample. Cycle threshold values were significantly lower in samples obtained"‰â‰¤"‰4Â days from symptom onset. Neither variant of SARS-CoV-2 nor method of air sampling were associated with a positive air sample. We demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 is detectable in human breath by electrostatic air sampling with the highest detection rate closest to symptom onset. We suggest further evaluation of the air sampling technique to increase sensitivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broadband mid-infrared waveform generation

Coherent multi-octave mid-infrared waveforms are created and manipulated by cascaded intrapulse difference-frequency generation, demonstrating absolute phase control, and adding to the growing arsenal of techniques for arbitrary light-wave control. Ultrashort, tailored optical waveforms with oscillating electromagnetic fields of less than a single optical cycle in duration are of great interest...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals the resistance regulation mechanism and fungicidal activity of the fungicide phenamacril in Fusarium oxysporum

Fusarium oxysporum (Fo) is an important species complex of soil-borne pathogenic fungi that cause vascular wilt diseases of agricultural crops and some opportunistic diseases of humans. The fungicide phenamacril has been extensively reported to have antifungal activity against Fusarium graminearum and Fusarium fujikuroi. In this study, we found that the amino acid substitutions (V151A and S418T) in Type I myosin FoMyo5 cause natural low resistance to phenamacril in the plant pathogenic Fo isolates. Therefore, we compared the transcriptomes of two phenamacril-resistant Fo isolates FoII5, Fo1st and one phenamacril-sensitive isolate Fo3_a after 1Â Î¼g/mL phenamacril treatment. Among the 2728 differentially expressed genes (DEGs), 14 DEGs involved in oxidation"“reduction processes and MFS transporters, were significantly up-regulated in phenamacril-resistant isolates. On the other hand, 14 DEGs involved in ATP-dependent RNA helicase and ribosomal biogenesis related proteins, showed significantly down-regulated expression in both phenamacril-resistant and -sensitive isolates. These results indicated that phenamacril not only seriously affected the cytoskeletal protein binding and ATPase activity of sensitive isolate, but also suppressed ribosome biogenesis in all the isolates. Hence, this study helps us better understand resistance regulation mechanism and fungicidal activity of phenamacril and provide reference for the development of new fungicides to control Fo.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Nanoparticle suspensions from carbon-rich fluid make high-grade gold deposits

Economic gold deposits result from a 100- to 10,000-fold enrichment in gold relative to crustal background. In hydrothermal systems, this enrichment is achieved through the transport and accumulation of metals via deeply sourced fluids to a site of deposition. However, the generally low metal solubility of Au in aqueous solutions in orogenic systems requires additional processes in order to explain high-grade gold formation. Reports of Au nanoparticles in high-grade gold veins infer that their formation is linked to mineralisation. However, processes leading to nanoparticle nucleation and deposition remain poorly understood. Here we show that formation of metal nanoparticles (Au, AuAg, Cu, Ag2O) is one of the essential contributors to efficient and focused gold deposition. We report systematic and previously unrecognized metal nanoparticles preserved in amorphous silica and/or carbonic phases in five high-grade deposits. The association of metal, silica and carbonic phases helps to constrain the multiple reactive processes involved in Au, Cu and Ag metallogenesis and formation of high-grade gold mineralisation.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Nanoparticle-insertion scheme to decouple electron injection from laser evolution in laser wakefield acceleration

A localized nanoparticle insertion scheme is developed to decouple electron injection from laser evolution in laser wakefield acceleration. Here we report the experimental realization of a controllable electron injection by the nanoparticle insertion method into a plasma medium, where the injection position is localized within the short range of 100Â Î¼m. Nanoparticles were generated by the laser ablation process of a copper blade target using a 3-ns 532-nm laser pulse with fluence above 100Â J/cm2. The produced electron bunches with a beam charge above 300 pC and divergence of around 12 mrad show the injection probability over 90% after optimizing the ablation laser energy and the temporal delay between the ablation and the main laser pulses. Since this nanoparticle insertion method can avoid the disturbing effects of electron injection process on laser evolution, the stable high-charge injection method can provide a suitable electron injector for multi-GeV electron sources from low-density plasmas.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy