Denver, CO

When to expect storms Fourth of July weekend

By Jessica Lebel
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Fourth of July weekend weather on the Front Range will be hot with afternoon storms, a very typical pattern for the beginning of July.

In Denver, high temperatures will hit the upper 80s on Saturday and will heat up to the 90s on Sunday and Monday. Scattered storms will pop up each afternoon, starting first in the mountains and sliding east toward the Front Range.

As of Wednesday night, the time range with the best chance for storms each afternoon through the holiday weekend will be 2-8 p.m. on the Front Range. In the mountains, storm chances will start earlier than 2 p.m.

2022 has already had 14 days above 90 degrees

For firework shows on Monday evening, temperatures will be in the 70s with storms ending in the early evening hours.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep everyone updated with any changes to the weekend forecast as it gets closer.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

