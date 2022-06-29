Sam Page refuses debate challenge from opponent Jane Dueker

Local Attorney, Jane Dueker, who is running for the Democratic nomination for St. Louis County Council Executive, joins the Mark Reardon Show to share why she challenged current St. Louis County Council Executive Sam Page to a debate with Mark Reardon.

“I'm looking to fire Sam Page. So what I did was I offered a challenge to debate and give all the money to charity. And his response was basically, ‘when hell freezes over’”, said Dueker.

Later, she commented, “His government is under investigation by the feds… I feel like it's a government in free fall. This is in one week, he gets questioned about federal subpoenas, we find out he's had them for six months and hasn't told a soul. A young woman, she's a lifeguard at the Parks Department. She's been sexually harassed, this is all just a week in Sam Page’s government and I mean, people are exhausted.”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk