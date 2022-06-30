Solar facility planned for former munitions site in St. Mary's County

A former munitions site related to the time of the Korean War could be transformed into a solar facility in the future.

That information was revealed on Wednesday afternoon June 22 in what could be the county’s final Technical Evaluation Committee meeting.

Planner IV Brandy Glenn of the St. Mary’s County Land Use and Growth Management Department disclosed that information in a discussion with fellow St. Mary’s County employees.

The 620-acre site is located east of Friendship School Road and south of Old Three Notch Road. Rich Neck Creek runs through the northwest part of the site, while Tom Swamp Run borders the site to the east.

The site was considered for a 153-home subdivision at one time, with fencing around the 24 acres that were used as an ordnance manufacturing plant in the 1950s. The current concept site plan shows two “special reserve” areas.

During the June 22 meeting, Glenn said “it can’t be residential. They have no intention of changing zoning.” The current zoning is Rural Preservation District.

She said the solar facility would sell the electricity generated on site to SMECO “kind of like the one they have in Hughesville.”

According to its website, SMECO owns 33 acres and uses 23,716 photovoltaic panels to generate 5.5 megawatts of electricity. “The solar farm helps SMECO save on energy costs. Even when other energy prices go up, the cost of energy produced by the solar farm stays the same,” the website states.

The entities that would be involved in the solar project are Shaw Renewable Investments and Tidewater Development LLC of New York City, Glenn said.

The D.E. Shaw Group did not respond to emails seeking more information by deadline.

At this point, the development is in the subdivision phase so they can have a buildable lot for one small building, said Glenn, who has worked with land use and growth management for 16 years.

Anne Hooper of La Plata is listed at the contact for the owner, PBII LLC.

“This is the most people we’ve had in a while,” Glenn said of the TEC meeting, which St. Mary’s Economic Development wanted to end to streamline things for developers. Glenn said developers can still request a TEC meeting with various county agencies.

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Also discussed at the meeting was an O’Reilly Auto Parts that is planned for vacant land at 23836 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. It would located next to a Dollar General.

A 65-foot buffer is required between the O’Reilly Auto Parts site and existing neighbors, Glenn said.

The 2-acre site has town center mixed use zoning, according to a planning document.

The concept site plan shows a 7,453-square-foot building. The owner is Moran Property 235 LLC.

Courtney Jenkins, the county’s acting deputy director of land use and growth management, said the concept site plan is consistent with the comprehensive plan and the Hollywood Town Center plan.

