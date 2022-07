This heist game mixes point-and-click puzzles and turn-based combat in a bold new way. My crew of misfits is breaking and entering the headquarters of future London's resident evil megacorp, and I'm all out of action points. I blew them searching the drawers of this office and picking the lock of a car in the parking garage, so now I've got none left to hack the workstation and move our heist forward. Hesitantly, I hit the button to end my turn, raising the security team's alert status and running the risk of a random encounter with guards. Thankfully, no corporate security gets sent my way this turn, and I'm free to hack away with a fresh pool of action points.

