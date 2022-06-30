ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court rules veterans can file lawsuits against state agencies

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DKsE_0gQFMvHz00

June 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that state agencies can face private lawsuits under a federal law that protects employment rights of returning veterans.

The court ruled 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the three liberals on the bench.

The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 gives returning service members the right to reclaim their prior jobs with state employers. The act also allows them to file a lawsuit if those employers refuse to accommodate veterans' service-related disabilities.

The case involved a former member in the Army Reserves.

Le Roy Torres was called up to active duty in 2007 and deployed to Iraq. Torres suffered permanent health damage after being exposed to toxic burn pits and upon returning home, was unable to return to work in his previous job as a state trooper. He asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to accommodate his respiratory condition and find another position for him. The department refused, leading to the lawsuit.

Torres sued the department under the 1994 act but lost at the lower court levels. Texas tried to dismiss the suit by invoking sovereign immunity.

"Upon entering the Union, the States implicitly agreed that their sovereignty would yield to federal policy to build and keep a national military. States thus gave up their immunity from congressionally authorized suits," Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the court's majority opinion.

"Texas' contrary view would permit States to thwart national military readiness. We need not stray from the statute at hand to see the danger of this approach. If a State - or even 25 States -decided to protest a war by refusing to employ returning service members, Congress, on Texas' telling, would be powerless to authorize private reinstatement suits against those States," Breyer wrote, adding that powerlessness could have a "potentially debilitating effect."

Comments / 25

Jinx
2d ago

Every year! They come for miles and miles and this lone Marine salutes them in any kind of weather. He even stood at attention for the entire day with a fractured wrist. HAPPY 4th everyone! God Bless America and God Bless our Troops! ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

Reply(1)
27
KSR ksr
2d ago

Veterans today being treated so much better than the Vietnam veterans were.Glad we paved the road for them .I salute All Veterans

Reply
25
Hamster64
1d ago

Good the Supreme Court made all these rulings before the one that doesn’t know what a woman is , gets into the Supreme Court..

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
CBS New York

Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#U S Supreme Court#Justice Kavanaugh#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Army
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Iraq
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

When Will Texas Stop Executing People Whose Death Sentences Are Unconstitutional?

Texas is at it again, once more thumbing its nose at the Supreme Court in a death penalty case. Last Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from Terence Andrus, a prisoner on Texas’ death row. Two years ago, the court held that Andrus’ attorney had failed to present a mountain of mitigating evidence that could’ve saved his life. The court ruled that his counsel’s representation fell below the constitutional minimum and sent the case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals with instructions to consider whether the mitigating evidence could have made a difference in the mind of at least one juror.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
387K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy