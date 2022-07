BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A seasonal firefighter was injured severely Tuesday in a crash on his way to work in Keene, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The firefighter, Aiden Agnor was involved in a serious vehicle crash on his way to work at the Keene Helibase on Tuesday, June 28. He is in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

