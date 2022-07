Free Friday night concerts, Fourth of July fireworks, and more—coming in July to an amphitheater near you. You don’t need to spend money on tickets to shows, gas to get you to faraway venues, or streaming services with free trials you know you’ll forget to cancel. In fact, you don’t need to spend money on anything except for a few dollars in the parking meter to enjoy some quality entertainment in Morgantown this summer.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO