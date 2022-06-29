ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

LAMB OF GOD’s ART CRUZ Is Moving To Richmond To Be Closer To His Bandmates: ‘It’s For My Career’

By Blabbermouth
wesb.com
 3 days ago

In a new interview with "The Garza Podcast", hosted by SUICIDE SILENCE...

wesb.com

boomermagazine.com

When Your Appetite is Soaring, Make a Landing at King’s Korner

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook lands at King’s Korner restaurant, beside the runway at Chesterfield County Airport in Virginia, serving up chicken and barbecue, buffets and brunches, and airplanes. Dickie King has been catering weddings and other functions, huge and small, up and down the East Coast,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

GRTC, Virginia Pride to unveil new ‘Pride Bus’ celebrating LGBTQ+ culture

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next Tuesday, July 5, at 3 p.m., Mayor Levar Stoney, GRTC, Virginia Pride and its community partners will reveal a new LGBTQ+–themed bus. The event, which will be held behind Richmond City Hall, located at 900 East Marshall Street, is the first time the community will see the new “Pride Bus.” According to Virginia Pride, the new design is part of GRTC’s partnership program.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Isle of Wight family faces a triple tragedy

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Framed photos on display in Charlitta Knightnor’s home capture happy times for Charlitta, her mother Theresa Knightnor of Hampton, Charlitta’s husband 54-year-old Maurice Doctor, and their three children who are now 14, 10, and 8 years old. “I miss him every day and I wish I could turn back […]
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
VIRGINIA STATE
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Started at the Bottom

Artbyeothers’ Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game. PHOTOS: Green infrastructure projects...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: June 30-July 6

From pop-ups to food-centric fundraising efforts to opening dates, head below for all this week's Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Gin bursting with botanicals; oaky, aromatic whiskeys; rosés and crisp lagers — all nonalcoholic, zero-proof or alcohol-removed, and all available at a newly opened shop in Carytown. Point 5 is a bottle shop dedicated to spirit-free alternatives to boozy beverages, including drinks packed with natural mood boosters. Shop owner Jody Short welcomes imbibers to explore the rapidly growing mindful drinking movement. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond fireworks guide: The best places to watch this Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the time of year when fireworks light up the night sky as Independence Day is celebrated across the nation. There are many places throughout Central Virginia where people can go to get a great view of bright, colorful fireworks shows, and celebrate with a patriotic spirit. Browse our list of fireworks displays happening this weekend before you head out to celebrate.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Check out Richmond's free splash pads

The forecast for Thursday is hot, which is also the forecast for the rest of the summer. Check out these free options to cool off at a local splash pad. State of play: The city has two splash pads at its public pools, and both — plus all seven of Richmond's pools — are now open daily. Fairmount and Battery Park splash pads are open weekdays from 1-8pm, Saturdays from noon-5pm, and Sundays from 1-5pm. The spray park at Eastern Henrico Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Never to be outdone, Henrico County has four splash options — with a fifth opening at the end of summer. Dunncroft/Castle Point.Eastern Henrico.Short Pump.Twin Hickory. Hours: Daily, 9am-7pm. The spray park at Twin Hickory Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Plus there's the Pop Jet Fountain at Stony Point Fashion Park.Yep, it's still there. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

