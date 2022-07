LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon through our Independence Day will be hot. There will be a slim chance of a shower. For nearly all of us, however, it will be dry. This afternoon mostly sunny, with a light wind, and hot. Highs will be about five degrees warmer than yesterday, ranging from the mid-90s in the western viewing area to around 100 degrees in the east.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO