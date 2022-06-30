ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA World Reacts To The Heat 'Dark Horse' Rumors

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Eastern Conference team is seen as a sleeper in the Jalen Brunson sweepstakes. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Miami Heat are a "dark horse" to land...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Miami, FL
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Reveals The Real Reason Why LeBron James Is Always Looking At Sheets: "Everything He’s Doing, He’s Strategically Doing. He’s Playing Chess. That’s Something I Got Just Watching Him With How He Moves."

LeBron James has played with many great players during his long and illustrious career in the NBA. The same was the case for the 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad. Although the main stars of the team were LeBron and Anthony Davis, the likes of Dwight Howard and Rajon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Horse#Eastern Conference#Yahoo Sports#The New York Knicks
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Says 1 NBA Star Is Playing The Wrong Sport

Anthony Edwards' talent isn't contained to the basketball court. The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video where he shows off his strong arm and pass-catching skills on the gridiron. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who encouraged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling. "Ant I know the money...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Look To Acquire Matisse Thybulle From Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks have seen their 2022 offseason strategy go out the window. After expecting to re-sign Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks were blindsided by the heavy recruitment of Brunson by the New York Knicks that have now tipped the scales in NY's favor. JB is widely expected to sign a 4-year $110 million contract with the Knicks, leaving the Mavericks without any room to replace him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Kevin Durant Will Be Traded From The Nets

Kevin Durant's days in Brooklyn appear to be over. According to multiple reports, the All-NBA forward has requested a trade out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets are working with Durant on finding a suitable trade destination for the longtime star. Durant's decision to request a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
559K+
Followers
66K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy