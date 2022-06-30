ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Amber Alert cancelled for missing two-week-old infant; child, mother in custody

By Kendresa Cockrell
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, Ohio — Ohio has cancelled the amber alert for a missing two-week-old infant from Richland County. The alert was cancelled just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. It was...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 2

Related
WCPO

Amber Alert canceled after Ohio 2-week-old found safe

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 2-week-old baby abducted by her mother in Mansfield, Ohio. The Mansfield Police Department put out an alert for areas including Adams County after officials said Mandy Jaynes took her 2-week-old child to an unknown location Wednesday evening. The...
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Amber Alert: 2 Month Old Child Abduction in Mansfield Ohio

UPdate: The woman was found and the baby was determined to be safe. AMBER ALERT ~ CHILD ABDUCTION JUN 29 6:21 PM MANSFIELD, OHIO 2005 FORD EXPLORER ~ OHIO JBJ 9577 DARK BLUE. 2 week old white female has been abducted by Mandy JAYNES Suspect Description: 38 year old white female with blonde hair and green eyes, HGT: 5’2″ WGT: 110 lbs.
MANSFIELD, OH
RadarOnline

Protestors Flood The Streets Of Akron Over Jayland Walker's Death After 25-Year-Old Is Shot At '90 TIMES' By Police

Protestors are filling the streets outside of the Akron Police Department headquarters over the killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, Radar has learned. Officers said Walker refused to stop for traffic and equipment violations early Monday morning, and he sped off, igniting a car chase that ended on foot.The chase lasted four-and-a-half minutes and reached speeds of up to about 80 MPH, police said, claiming they first deployed their tasers upon confronting Walker but opened fire when he appeared to be a threat. Autopsy records stated he was hit "dozens of times by a barrage of more than...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
State
Ohio State
Richland County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
TheDailyBeast

Akron Cops Fired 90 Shots at Slain Black Delivery Driver, Family Attorney Says

Family attorneys say Jayland Walker was shot at 90 times by Akron, Ohio, police as they pursued the 25-year-old Black man on Monday. With body-cam footage still under wraps, Walker’s family begged for answers Thursday after he was gunned down in what began as a traffic stop for a traffic-equipment violation. Police said Walker, a DoorDash driver, refused to stop then fired at officers during a brief chase. Even without seeing body-cam, however, family attorney Bobby DiCello said Thursday he plans to hold each of the eight cops involved—reportedly seven white cops, one Black—accountable. “I’m going to say this to any police officer who wants to avoid accountability: we will get to the bottom of what occurred,” he said.
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Man charged after allegedly destroying American flags outside Ohio Veteran’s Home

SANDUSKY – A man was charged twice on Wednesday night after he allegedly destroyed several American flags that were placed outside the Ohio Veteran’s Home. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police were first called to the area for a report of a man with no shirt running kicking the flags. The report states that police found 40 flags that had been kicked at the scene.
SANDUSKY, OH
WANE-TV

Minivan rear-ends pickup truck in Ohio; driver dies

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio. Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WHIZ

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Kills Frazeysburg Man

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Frazeysburg man. The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said the crash took place Thursday around 8:30 PM on Canal Road near the intersection of Spencer Road in Jackson Township in Muskingum County. Sergeant Jeff Jirles said 28-year-old Forrest Lee...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy