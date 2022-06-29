How to keep your pets safe during fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way. We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firework vendors are expected to sell tens of thousands of fireworks this weekend across the Mid-South. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick showed us where to buy fireworks in the Mid-South and how to stay safe this holiday weekend.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mounds of trash piled up, with rodents sifting through the scraps. It’s something you’d expect to see at a landfill, not in front of your house. But that’s exactly what a Memphis woman says she’s been dealing with since May. “This is...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be several cookouts happening around Memphis this weekend. Many of us will house hop just to get a taste of this and that, here and there. How can you make your cookout stand out this year?. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Ian Ripple talked to an...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway. The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's summertime and camps have a few more weeks left. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Patrick Niedzwiedz stopped by the Arrow Creative Youth Summer Camp, which helps student make the most of their creative abilities. Learn more about the Arrow Art Camp and the variety of classes HERE.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering meals in the Berclair area. The robbery happened on June 21 just before 11 a.m. on Stratford Road. One victim told police a man pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shopper has been very impressed by the customer service she receives at a grocery store in Lakeland. It seems an employee’s ability takes him far above his disability, and Tim Simpson has the inspirational story in this week’s Pass It On. Kroger is the go-to place for many shoppers across the […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis received less than an inch of rain in the month of June, leading to abnormally dry and borderline drought conditions across the Mid-South. These dry conditions could increase the risk of fire as fireworks light up to celebrate the 4th of July. The latest drought...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South father said a recent trip to the cemetery where his daughter and two other family members are buried brought back more grief after he discovered their vaults open. Terrance Wilson told FOX13 the cemetery didn’t communicate with him about construction at the mausoleum where...
CORDOVA, Tenn. — Fire ripped through an apartment complex in Cordova Friday evening. The Memphis Fire Department made the scene of the fire at the Trinity Lakes apartments on Block Club Drive around 5:30 p.m. Video released by the fire department shows part of the building completely destroyed as...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after officers said he was shot Friday night near a convenience store in North Memphis. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street near Friendly Food Market. Police found one gunshot victim when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for stealing over $100 worth of baby items from a Family Dollar. On Jun. 30, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault and shoplifting at a Family Dollar, which is in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall Road. A...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Oakwood Street for a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The process of buying or renting a house has been a mess lately for many. One Memphis couple has decided to do away with the process completely. Instead, they're turning to a “skoolie.”. Here's what that is and how the couple created it. You can’t...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on a man seen on surveillance robbing a mail carrier in Raleigh. The armed robbery happened on the 4200 block of Green Hall Way just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Surveillance from a Ring camera shows a white Chrysler […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have emerged in a Cordova shooting after officers said Byron Pipkin killed his girlfriend and barricaded himself in a Memphis hotel. The shooting happened Thursday in the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane. One woman, identified as Marquicha Thomas, was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives later found […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash and grab at a poplar Midtown business and on one of the Bluff City’s busiest streets has one local business beefing up security. Memphis Police said thieves broke down the front door of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits on Union Avenue with a sledgehammer and eventually made it out with thousands of dollars worth of liquor.
