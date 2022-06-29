ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luna County, NM

Luna County 4-H fares well at district competition

By Headlight staff reports
 3 days ago
SILVER CITY, N.M. - Luna County 4-H members competed in the 2022 Southwest District 4-H Contest in Silver City, NM on June 21-22. The competition included youth from seven neighboring counties including Hidalgo, Grant, Catron, Socorro, Sierra, Dona Ana, and Luna.

Novice participants were ages 9-11, and junior participants were ages 11-13.

In the archery contest (compound bows with sights), Alejandro Escarcega received high-point individual in the novice division. He was also on the third-place team with Aidyn Schulke and Joseph Vavrecan.

Other novice participants included Luna County Team 2: Jaxon O’Toole, Dante Torres,, and Jose Wilson.

In the junior category, Marshall Offutt placed fifth individually. He was also part of the second-place team along with Jakob O’Toole, Daxton Schulke, and McKenzie Trejo. Brice Tharp also participated in the junior archery contest. Archery was coached by James and Susan Swope and Josh Offutt.

Stefan Tinoco placed fourth in the novice entomology contest. Dante Torres also competed. At the junior level, McKenzie Trejo placed first, Jacob Tinoco placed third, and Maxeen Jasso placed fourth. Their team, which also included Brice Tharp, placed first. The entomology participants were coached by Holly Schultz.

In novice horticulture, Dante Torres earned second place. Jose Wilson also competed.

In the junior horticulture competition, Lucca D’Ammassa placed first, Marshall Offutt was second, and Maxeen Jasso was fifth. Their team, which also included Daxton Schulke, won first place. Horticulture was coached by Susan Swope and Jennifer Shafer.

Kendahl Bingham and Daxton Schulke judged livestock at the junior level. Livestock was coached by Daniel McCauley.

In the novice rifle competition, Josue Tafoya was first, Alejandro Escarcega was third, and Aidyn Schulke was fifth. Their team, which also included Jose Wilson, earned first place.

Luna County Team 2 with members Stefan Tinoco, Jorge Enriquez, Dante Torres, and Joseph Vavrecan placed fourth.

In the junior rifle competition, Joshua Wilkinson, Marhall Offutt, and Daxton Schulke placed first, second, and third respectively. Their team placed first. Jacob Tinoco and Brice Tharp also participated. Rifle is coached by Kenny Hays, Dwayne Wilkinson, Will Shafer, and Sam Schulke.

Marshall Offutt placed third and Dante Torres placed fifth in the junior wildlife competition. Along with Daxton Schulke and Aidyn Schulke, their team placed fifth. Wildlife was coached by Jack Blandford.

For more information about 4-H, contact the Luna County Extension Office at 575-546-8806 or email luna@nmsu.edu. Enrollment opens October 1.

Related
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Santa Clara resident, WWII hero honored at long last

In 1943, then 17-year-old Central — now Santa Clara — resident Mario Kirker had been working at a local lumberyard, pulling in $14 a week to help support his family of seven. But while devoted to his family, Kirker told the Daily Press, he felt a pull to serve his country as World War II raged, and with the support of his father, Kirker enlisted in the United States Navy.
SANTA CLARA, NM
Buckhorn, NM man killed in Hatch Hwy. crash

LUNA COUNTY, N.M. – A Buckhorn, NM man was killed early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the Hatch Hwy. (State Road 26). Jean Hedwig Gregory, 65, was driving a 2006 Toyota minivan in the east-bound lane of State Road 26 in the early morning hours of June 30, 2022.
BUCKHORN, NM
