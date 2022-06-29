ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kylian Mbappe filmed kicking field goals with star wide-receiver Cooper Kupp on a trip to visit Super Bowl champions the LA Rams - as Frenchman gets ready to return to PSG as the best-paid player of all time

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been filmed trying his hand at a different kind of football.

Mbappe, who is spending his summer break Stateside, was filmed kicking field goals at the LA Rams' SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

The ground was the site of the Rams' Super Bowl win back in the winter when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDmPy_0gQFLtYk00
The forward honed his American football skills alongside wide-receiver Cooper Kupp

The French superstar, who recently signed a new deal that is said to be the most lucrative contract in the history of football, appeared to enjoy his time out in the middle of the SoFi stadium kicking field goals and honing his gridiron skills.

Mbappe was on the field alongside LA Rams wide-receiver Cooper Kupp.

Footage of the footballer showed him messing around with the American football in front of the posts before making a young boy's day when he engaged in some gridiron with him.

Kupp can he heard asking what the young boy's name is before telling him how to guard against Mbappe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErXw1_0gQFLtYk00
Naturally, the Frenchman took to his skill like a duck to water blasting the ball over the posts

Mbappe has been on a tour of the United States during his pre-season break away from PSG.

Only last week, the Frenchman was in New York at the NBA draft at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

It was announced after that particular outing that Mbappe's new production company, Zebra Valley, and the NBA had reached an agreement over over a 'multiyear content creation partnership'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhCDO_0gQFLtYk00
Kylian Mbappe recently modelled Paris Saint Germain's kit for the 2022-23 season 

The league tweeted: 'The NBA and Zebra Valley – the newly-created production company of FIFA World Cup winner, France National Team member and Paris-Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappé today announced a multiyear content creation partnership that will engage fans around the world.'

Mbappe's global image has grown exponentially in the last few years and he has fast become one of the most recognisable football stars on the planet.

His new contract with PSG, which he signed at the expense of moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid, has only sought to confirm his status as one of the game's true superstars.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Australia's top tennis stars reveal why Nick Kyrgios can take out the Wimbledon title - despite bad boy facing allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend

He is facing allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari - but Nick Kyrgios' fellow Australian tennis stars believe he can retain his focus and win Wimbledon. Kyrgios, 27, will face court after ACT Police alleged he committed assault in an incident last December. Despite the bombshell allegations, Alex de...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
Daily Mail

Juventus 'have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a four-year contract'... with the French midfielder returning on a free transfer six years after he was sold to Manchester United for a then-world record £89m

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement to sign French midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer. The former Manchester United star is expected in Turin on Saturday for a medical and to formally sign the contract. The 2018 World Cup winner is said to have agreed a four-year contract with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton open talks with Rangers over £10m deal for Joe Aribo with the Saints hoping to beat Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Fulham to the Nigerian midfielder

Southampton are in talks with Rangers over a deal for midfielder Joe Aribo. Sportsmail reported on Tuesday that Southampton were hoping to fend off competition from the likes of Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest and Fulham to land the 25-year-old. And optimism is growing that frontrunners Southampton will get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crisis club Bordeaux's relegation to the third tier of French football is CONFIRMED despite their desperate appeal, as six-time Ligue 1 champions now face real possibility of bankruptcy

Crisis-hit Bordeaux's relegation to the THIRD tier of French football was confirmed on Tuesday night, after their last-ditch appeal was dismissed by the authorities. The six-time French champions finished bottom of Ligue 1 when the season ended on May 21, and they were relegated for a second time barely three weeks later over financial irregularities.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'They're a shambles for letting him leave... he's their best player!': Man United will make a huge mistake if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to move this summer, claims Jamie O'Hara - as he insists striker wants out because he knows he's on a 'sinking ship'

Manchester United have been labelled a 'shambles' for considering the possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo exit this month, after he 'carried them' through last season. It is a huge summer of change at Old Trafford, with new boss Erik ten Hag taking the reins, and it appears Ronaldo could be heading for the exit door after failing to show for pre-season training this week, citing 'family reasons'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Super Bowl Champions#American Football#Frenchman#Stateside#The La Rams#Sofi#La Rams#Nba#Fifa World Cup#France National Team
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen is a shrewd signing for Man United and could work well under Erik ten Hag... he has a point to prove after a poor end to his Spurs career and mixed fortunes at Inter, while added competition may inspire out-of-sorts Bruno Fernandes

The clamour for Manchester United to sign Christian Eriksen gathered pace when Brentford visited Old Trafford in May. While the match itself was largely meaningless and had a true end of season feel, Eriksen was arguably the best player on the park - even if his side were soundly beaten by United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'ready to break their transfer record to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby'... but 'could move for Anthony Gordon or Callum Hudson-Odoi if Germans refuse to budge on £60m fee'

Newcastle are reportedly ready to break their new transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Magpies have taken a cautious approach to spending their new-found wealth since the Saudi takeover of the club. And they have been ‘frustrated’ by their £60million valuation of the winger, but they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy