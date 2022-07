Remember when COVID-19 was just getting off the ground, when businesses were just started to feel the economic impact of sheltering in place? Former Hackettstown resident Rocco A. Malanga tried to turn the situation to his advantage. The business owner is accused of lying to obtain $1.8 million worth of COVID-19 business loans, and he pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud and money laundering. From April to August 2020, he allegedly lied about the number of people he employed and allegedly fudged his tax information so that businesses he owned that were ineligible for the loans would get the loans. Taking money you’re not eligible for is bad enough. Keeping that money out of the hands of businesses that really need it is even worse.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO