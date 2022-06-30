Plans for three-story building on Coleman Blvd. approved

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Plans to construct a three-story building on the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Simmons Street can now move forward.

The project was approved by the Mount Pleasant Design Review Board on Wednesday evening. It was submitted by a real estate business called the Brokerage after it was denied back in December.

Mount Pleasant resident Mary Hope Green said she’s concerned about safety.

“I use this intersection every day, several times a day and it is really unsafe. A school crossing guard was hit here last fall. I was almost hit going through my green light at the intersection,” said Green.

Green lives on Rose Lane, directly behind the property. She said the proposed single exit and entrance to the site on Simmons Street is too close to the traffic light. Cars will have to turn right out of the property, and she anticipates they will cut through her neighborhood to get back on Coleman.

“It’s a very narrow street, there are no sidewalks, there’s no room to add sidewalks,” said Green. “To add additional traffic and speeding on that street would not be good for me or my neighbors.”

Green would instead like to see the nearby curb cut on Coleman used as the entrance and exit.

“If that one were used it would keep the traffic entering and leaving the development on Coleman Boulevard, as opposed to directing additional traffic through the nearby residential neighborhoods,” said Green.

News 2 reached out to the Brokerage but did not hear back.

