LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are asking for help to identify a man sought in a car prowl. Police said he stole a credit card from a car and then used it at a Taco Bell. Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-3135 and reference case no. 2022-3135.

LACEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO