A woman driving with high levels of marijuana in her system will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to crashing into a pickup truck and killing the driver. Hope R. King, 30, of Churubusco was sentenced Friday to 1 year in jail on charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon for the accident that occurred Nov. 18, 2019 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Center and Flaugh roads. She pleaded guilty through a plea agreement last month.

3 DAYS AGO