ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville Zoo named as 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award recipient

By Staff
greenvillejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenville Zoo was named a 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award recipient. This is the zoo’s first time receiving this award, which honors travelers’...

greenvillejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Greenwood, SC

Greenwood, South Carolina, has a lot to offer interested visitors. It is a city where you'll find all the warmth and charm of a little neighborhood combined with the lively, energetic vibe of a major metropolis. Most tourist attractions in Greenwood are related to culture and history. Still, some locations...
GREENWOOD, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Mice on Main Go to the Beach’

Greenville’s famous coterie of mice from the “Mice on Main” public art project and bestselling picture book return for their next adventure — this time far away from their downtown home. Here’s the full picture book exclusive to the Greenville Journal. “Guess what? We’re going...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate park reopens popular feature in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation. We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue. The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to […]
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

The Mary Black Rail Trail in Spartanburg, SC

Are you looking for a new place to stretch your legs out and get some exercise in Spartanburg, SC? Maybe you are looking for a spot that will appeal to kids of different ages & interests? The Mary Black Rail Trail offers residents and visitors to downtown Spartanburg, SC more than just an urban hiking trail.
SPARTANBURG, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Greer SC Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greer SC

Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
GREER, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road in Easley, SC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
EASLEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Zoo#Tripadvisor#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#United States#The Greenville Zoo
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Up Front: Herding cats

Somehow I’ve become known as Community Journals’ resident “cat lady.” I’m not sure how it happened. It could be the constant pitches to put my cats on the cover of the Greenville Journal or my request to bring one to the office with me. It could possibly be that at least one of them interrupts almost every video call I have. Or that I’ve worn clothing with cat-themed prints into the office on several occasions. We may never know.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Revealed: ReWa’s secret weapon in fighting waterway litter

If you’ve spotted what might seem like an odd-looking V-shaped contraption floating in the Reedy River along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, chances are good you’re looking at an unsung hero of the Upstate waterways: ReWa’s first Bandalong™ Litter Trap. Manufactured by Storm Water Systems in Cleveland, Georgia and one of only 23 in the U.S., the low-impact structure is designed to capture litter before it flows farther downstream by using the current to guide debris into the trap, all while protecting wildlife and without hindering recreation.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
greenvillejournal.com

The CoffeeLady31, Rambling Rosa Farm named among the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s ACRE funding recipients

The CoffeeLady31, a mobile coffee truck, apothecary and herb farm based in Spartanburg County, and Rambling Rosa Farm of Pickens County were chosen to receive of a share of $150,000 from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship. The funds, which are divided between...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Typical Summer weather continues for Fourth holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains. There could be some patchy fog in the mountains. More of the same for the...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in South Carolina

Huey Magoo's has opened its first South Carolina-based location in Greenville, marking its 29th restaurant spanning seven states less than a week after opening its 28th location in Florida. The 2,300-square-foot Greenville restaurant, which features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru, is the first of 12 locations owned by franchisees...
GREENVILLE, SC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford County Animal Shelter: No Room, Dogs Lost Lives

Rutherford County Animal Shelter Sends Out Message of Hardship and Heartache. The people who really care for these awesome animals are heartbroken breaking promises made to them. Please read what they posted on Facebook. Spay/Neuter your pet and keep up with rabies vaccine. For those able to, please volunteer, foster...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate church helps fund new building with fireworks sales

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greer church is raising money for a new church by selling fireworks. O’Neal Church of God pastor Tim McConnel says his congregation outgrew the old campus. “We’ll only hold around 300,” McConnel said, “And so, the church began to grow. We have absolutely...
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy