(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for Winona County for damage sustained due to heavy rain on May 19, 2022. “We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to help Winona County recover from heavy rain this past spring,” said Governor Walz. “We are stronger when we work together, and the State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the people and places impacted by severe weather events.”

