ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Gov. Walz vows to defend abortion rights against GOP challenger

By Associated Press
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz painted Republican challenger Scott Jensen as an extremist Tuesday as he vowed to protect abortion rights in Minnesota, one of the few Midwestern states where abortion is expected to remain legal. Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v....

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Minnesota abortion numbers likely to rise with end of Roe V. Wade

(St. Paul MN-) A state Health Department report shows the number of abortions in Minnesota dropped slightly in 2021 -- but many predict a big increase with many Upper Midwest states now having bans, or likely to enact restrictions soon. Emily Bisek with Planned Parenthood North Central States:. Your browser...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Republicans push for changes to election procedures in Minnesota counties

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett has been critical of Minneapolis election officials for having absentee ballot dropoff sites in 2020. They say her claims are inaccurate. File photo by Nicole Neri. Right-wing activists have been pushing county officials in Minnesota to stop using absentee ballot drop boxes and...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
mspmag.com

Where Minnesota's Border States Stand on Abortion

After the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that was announced on Friday, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, Minnesota and Illinois are now the only states in the Midwest where abortion rights are part of their state constitutional law. On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order that will offer legal...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Chaska, MN
wortfm.org

Wisconsin Was the Canary in the Coal Mine

This week on Mel & Floyd: Supreme Court overrules Krypton’s evacuation plan; Peggy Noonan thinks the GOP could be more “pro-woman”?; A Kagan dissent; The Prescott Bush insurrection; The impact of news deserts; Looking for a ray of hope; And other random topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Allowing squatter on state board sets bad precedent

It is apparently perfectly legal, but that doesn’t mean it is right. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a member of the Wisconsin DNR policy board can remain on that board even though his term expired more than a year ago. Fred Prehn was appointed to the board by Governor Scott Walker. His term was to expire in May of 2021, but he refused to step down and serves on the board to this day, cementing the board’s conservative majority. Governor Tony Evers appointed someone to replace Prehn, but because his successor has not been confirmed by the Wisconsin Senate, the high court ruled that Prehn can legally remain a member of the board. Why hasn’t Sandra Nass been confirmed by the Senate to replace Prehn? Because the Wisconsin Senate has refused to hold a confirmation hearing. And the court ruled that because there technically is not a vacancy on the board which sets environmental policies for the state, there is no vacancy to fill. That seems a dangerous precedent. There are many other Evers’ appointees to other state boards who also have not been confirmed. What is to keep them from also refusing to step down? Apparently nothing. This is, in the words of Governor Evers, politics at its most dangerous, further eroding our democracy. The ruling does little to build confidence that Wisconsin voters have a voice in our state government.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Flanagan
Person
Angie Craig
NPR

Arizona's attorney general says a pre-1901 abortion ban is enforceable

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable and that he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said after the U.S. Supreme Court...
ARIZONA STATE
drgnews.com

Repeal of South Dakota Concealed Carry Fees takes effect tomorrow

Tomorrow (July 1, 2022), SB 212, which eliminates all concealed carry permitting fees in South Dakota, becomes law. “It will not cost you a penny to exercise your 2nd Amendment rights in South Dakota. We are even paying for your federal background checks,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “In South Dakota, we will always defend the rights of law-abiding gun owners to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their loved-ones.”
POLITICS
KCRG.com

Several new laws go into effect in Iowa Friday

Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in eastern Iowa. 'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#State Supreme Court#Minnesota Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Paul#Democratic#Republican#Midwestern#U S Supreme Court
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen calls for eliminating personal income tax

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is calling for phasing out the state's personal income tax. "Minnesotans are literally the top 5 or 10 percent, but most of the time the top states tax-wise. I don't care if you are talking about estate taxes, corporate taxes, sales taxes, personal income taxes, property taxes, it doesn't stop," said Jensen.
FARGO, ND
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

THC edibles, beverages now legal in Minnesota as new law goes into effect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high.The new law now governs the packaging, the sale and the makeup of the products, which may not contain more than 5 mg of THC per serving, and no more than 50 mg per package. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.The new law requires child-proof packaging and a QR code to scan for information on ingredients...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KARE 11

Walz, lawmakers celebrate bipartisan farm bill

GILMAN, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz traveled to a dairy farm 70 miles northwest of the Twin Cities Thursday to tout a bipartisan agriculture bill that will help more farmers connect to technology, and deliver some relief from their weather-related financial hits. "Nothing is easy when it comes to...
GILMAN, MN
KELOLAND TV

League of Women Voters file lawsuit against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another lawsuit is being brought against South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem: This time, it’s about ballot measures. The League of Women Voters of South Dakota have brought a complaint against the governor, interim Attorney General Mark Vargo, and Secretary of State Steve Barnett regarding a 2020 law about who can circulate petitions.
AM 1390 KRFO

What Is The Fine For Illegal Fireworks In Minnesota?

Is your family the one that will cross the border to get bigger and better fireworks for your backyard or lake home fireworks displays, regardless of buying certain fireworks that are deemed illegal in Minnesota? Do you pay any attention to the laws in Minnesota that are in place regarding illegal fireworks? Are you worried about your local law enforcement personnel enforcing the laws regarding illegal fireworks?
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy