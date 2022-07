The Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot is making a comeback in 2022. Organizers of the Jasper Strassenfest on Friday announced details on the return of the festival's half-pot. Tickets are available for purchase at the Jasper Chamber Office now, with additional ticket booths set to open on July 7 and July 9. Once the Jasper Strassenfest starts on Aug. 4, tickets booths will move to the site of the festival.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO