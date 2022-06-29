Corinth Mississippi bans fireworks within city limits

The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - S.A.F.E. Incorporated, Midsouth Food Bank and the Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway Friday. Ozella Carouthers was one of the individuals who took advantage of the event. "I am thankful," she said. "It's just a blessing from the good Lord that we...
TUPELO (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event to celebrate America's independence in the All-America City. The family picnic event at Ballard Park starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, and will continue through the night, concluding with a fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Another local furniture manufacturer is cutting jobs and making a big switch in how its plant in Amory will be used. Furniture Today reports the company known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings is laying off 300 workers, but it is not clear how many of those workers are in North Mississippi.
A man has been arrested after he reportedly followed women in two Mississippi grocery stores in order to take pictures up their skirts. Officials from the Tupelo Police Department have arrested Ira Montrel Temple, 41, of West Point, and charged him on two counts of voyeurism after they were notified of an incident at an Aldi’s grocery store on North Gloster.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the Tupelo Police Department aren't beating around the bush when it comes to gun safety - they know they're the ones that have to make the first move. Chief John Quaka and Corporal Nathan Sheffield both spoke at a free class on Thursday, June...
Multiple fire departments and the MFC have been working on Wednesday to contain wildfires in Alcorn County near the Tippah County line. The fire is off of highway 2. Earlier today fire crews from multiple departments in Alcorn county were dispatched to a wildfire on the Tippah/ Alcorn line. Crews...
Nun is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for July 1st, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? Her adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Being able to track 911 calls is very important for dispatchers. They now have an easier way to find out where a caller is calling from, thanks to AT&T's Locate Before Route feature. The technology uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Jeremy White has been selling fireworks for 10 years and he's never seen a price hike like this. "Due to the shipping cost and everything like that, it costs us a lot more to get them [fireworks] in here," he said on Thursday. "So, we've had to increase our prices just a little bit."
Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of Wade Davis is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his discovery. Davis, 77, and his dog Buddy were last seen June 22 walking on County Road 343 in Alcorn County. A seven-day search by ground and air failed...
A Mississippi man died when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Saturday. Officials from the Tishomingo County Coroner’s Office report that Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a farm truck Saturday afternoon. The crash happened six miles north of Iuka on Highway...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men face charges in Tupelo after police officers found them with burglary tools and stolen catalytic converters. The three men were found shortly after midnight on June 16 parked at the Popeye's restaurant on South Gloster Street, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
