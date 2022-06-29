Corinth Mississippi bans fireworks within city limits

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Jeremy White has been selling fireworks for 10 years and he's never seen a price hike like this. "Due to the shipping cost and everything like that, it costs us a lot more to get them [fireworks] in here," he said on Thursday. "So, we've had to increase our prices just a little bit."

