Corinth, MS

Corinth Mississippi bans fireworks within city limits

wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorinth Mississippi bans fireworks within...

www.wtva.com

wtva.com

Missing Corinth Mississippi man

The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo organizations partner for food giveaway Friday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - S.A.F.E. Incorporated, Midsouth Food Bank and the Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway Friday. Ozella Carouthers was one of the individuals who took advantage of the event. "I am thankful," she said. "It's just a blessing from the good Lord that we...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Family picnic and fireworks scheduled for July 4th at Ballard Park

TUPELO (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event to celebrate America's independence in the All-America City. The family picnic event at Ballard Park starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, and will continue through the night, concluding with a fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m.
TUPELO, MS
Corinth, MS
Corinth, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with voyeurism at two Mississippi grocery stores

A man has been arrested after he reportedly followed women in two Mississippi grocery stores in order to take pictures up their skirts. Officials from the Tupelo Police Department have arrested Ira Montrel Temple, 41, of West Point, and charged him on two counts of voyeurism after they were notified of an incident at an Aldi’s grocery store on North Gloster.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police teach community members gun safety

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of the Tupelo Police Department aren't beating around the bush when it comes to gun safety - they know they're the ones that have to make the first move. Chief John Quaka and Corporal Nathan Sheffield both spoke at a free class on Thursday, June...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Nun

Nun is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for July 1st, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? Her adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

AT&T feature to help 911 dispatchers pinpoint locations

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Being able to track 911 calls is very important for dispatchers. They now have an easier way to find out where a caller is calling from, thanks to AT&T's Locate Before Route feature. The technology uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
News Break
wtva.com

Inflation impacts fireworks prices for 4th of July

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Jeremy White has been selling fireworks for 10 years and he's never seen a price hike like this. "Due to the shipping cost and everything like that, it costs us a lot more to get them [fireworks] in here," he said on Thursday. "So, we've had to increase our prices just a little bit."
NETTLETON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Reward offered in disappearance of Alcorn County man

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of Wade Davis is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his discovery. Davis, 77, and his dog Buddy were last seen June 22 walking on County Road 343 in Alcorn County. A seven-day search by ground and air failed...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with farm truck

A Mississippi man died when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Saturday. Officials from the Tishomingo County Coroner’s Office report that Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a farm truck Saturday afternoon. The crash happened six miles north of Iuka on Highway...
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Iuka man killed in weekend crash

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - An Iuka man died in a weekend crash in Tishomingo County. Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon said the wreck happened Saturday afternoon, June 25 on Highway 25 North about six miles north of Iuka. The coroner said Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he...
IUKA, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS

