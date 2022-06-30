I was one of Facebook’s first employees and it was very strange – Mark Zuckerberg waved his sword at us

An entrepreneur who used to work at Facebook has shared his experience while at the tech giant.

Noah Kagan took to TikTok to list the “weirdest” things that happened while he worked for one of the world’s largest companies.

The 13-second long video began with Kagan revealing that he was the 30th employee at Facebook, which launched in 2004.

Kagan then shared that he played poker with Peter Thiel, a German-American billionaire entrepreneur who co-founded PayPal.

Thiel apparently lost the poker game “and he still wanted his money back,” Kagan said.

He continued the illuminating reel by noting that Facebook paid for all of its employee’s parking tickets – a perk that he considered “amazing.”

But perhaps the ‘weirdest’ part of working at Facebook was when CEO Mark Zuckerberg waved a Katana sword around.

Noah Kagan recalled some of his fondest memories while working as the 30th employee of Facebook. @noahkagan / TikTok

Kagan speculated this was because Zuckerberg “didn’t like the code and the stuff we were putting out on the website.”

The reel has viral since gone viral the ex-Facebook employee shared it on his TikTok account.

Nearly 30,000 people have liked the content, and dozens of others have commented.

Kagan remembered winning a game of poker against PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

“Mark with a katana. He’s definitely a weeb,” one TikTok user said.

A “weeb” is a term that mocks a non-Japanese person who is obsessed with Japanese culture.

“More Facebook stories,” a second person requested.

Kagan claimed Mark Zuckerberg would wield a katana sword at the office in frustration with coding errors. USC Pacific Asia Museum/Getty Images

“Funny stories about a company that’s destroying the world. Cool,” a third user remarked.

Noah Kagan is an entrepreneur, co-founder of Chief Sumo, and CEO of AppSumo, a daily deal website for digitally distributed goods and online services.

A lot of people have been getting attention on social media after revealing their ‘insider experience’ at the world’s biggest tech companies.

Kagan argued Zuckerberg offered the best job perks such as free parking. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

A woman named Tiffany Yarde recently shared her experience working for Facebook in London.

Yarde revealed that the company provided employees with futuristic sleeping pods for naps, free food, and plenty of entertainment options.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.