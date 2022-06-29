ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ on Netflix, A K-Drama About An Autistic Lawyer

By Radhika Menon
 3 days ago

Netflix’s Korean output continues with another new original drama to be released weekly, which is also airing simultaneously in South Korea on skyTV/ENA. How does this series fare in the sea of so much content?
EXTRAORDINARY ATTORNEY WOO : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: After an upbeat title sequence of a woman with an affinity to fish meticulously going about her day, the first shot is of a clan of rubber duckies — all are yellow except one. A voiceover explains that all parents will encounter a day where they wonder whether their kid could be special.

The Gist: A smart autistic young woman Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) arrives at work at a law firm and is met with skepticism that she can carry out her role in defending clients and arguing cases in court. She quickly makes friends with another young lawyer (Kange Tae-oh) who treats her with kindness despite some of her mannerisms, and instills confidence in her to take on a court case that involves an elderly couple from her childhood.

Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? It’s a bit like the American show House where an “eccentric” professional solves a case of the week, but tonally the shows are quite different based on who is at the center of the frame.

Our Take: Shows that center on a character with a disability can often feel like they’re walking a tightrope based on how accurate the representation is, and while I’m no expert on autism or neurodiversity, the depiction of it in Extraordinary Attorney Woo seems to be rendered with a lot of love. Woo Young-woo is certainly quirky but she’s also given great merits and shows her capacity to try new things and get out of her comfort zone, which are important traits for a TV show protagonist.

Her world is also filled with nice characters. Hardly anyone is overtly mean to her (save for one colleague who asks her point blank if she’s dumb when she can’t figure out how to exit a revolving door), though her colleagues definitely have some healthy skepticism that is designed to show how much she’s capable of doing when faced with adversity. There’s also a great potential love interest for both Woo Young-woo and her father, which softens the edges of the show as just a law procedural.

I wouldn’t say that the show is groundbreaking by any means, but it’s human. And it’s an enjoyable hour anchored by great performances and an interesting storyline that promises to only expand in new directions over the course of the season.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: In the pouring rain a woman steps out of the car and into a restaurant. Woo Young-woo’s female boss says hello to her father and indicates that they have history.

Sleeper Star: Kang Ki-young plays her skeptical boss who initially treats her unkindly but eventually helps her succeed. Near the end of the episode, we catch him smiling at her accomplishments before quickly hurrying off to his next task.

Most Pilot-y Line: “I’m sorry for saying you’re not an ordinary attorney,” her new colleague says after he mentions how difficult it is for other attorneys to meet clients outside of the office. “It’s okay,” she says. “I’m not an ordinary attorney.” I half expected her to follow that up with “I’m an extraordinary one,” but that would’ve been too on the nose.

Our Call: STREAM IT. It’s a sweet drama with charismatic characters and a kind rendering of autism.

Radhika Menon ( @menonrad ) is a TV-obsessed writer based in New York City. Her work has appeared on Vulture, Teen Vogue, Paste Magazine, and more. At any given moment, she can ruminate at length over Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You may call her Rad.

Decider.com

Decider.com

