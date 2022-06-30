Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Paulding, South Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Newton; Walton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Walton and northeastern Newton Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Oxford, or near Covington, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Jersey and Brick Store. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO