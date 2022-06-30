Moving Wall escorted to Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- There are an array of resources all veterans can take advantage of at the Vietnam Moving Wall Memorial throughout the week. Many organizations focused on veterans have set up outside the Moving Wall this week to offer information and support. The different organizations are offering resources from learning more about health benefits, claims, and support services. Some of the resources available look to provide services regarding military trauma, suicide prevention, nursing home care, and other medical services. The Bath VA is one of these organizations on-site with their mobile service center. They also have a therapist at the wall offering mental health support to veterans who may be having a tough time.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO