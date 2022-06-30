ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Moving Wall escorted to Eldridge Park

By Sam Shapiro
NewsChannel 36
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Locals were cheering for the arrival of the Vietnam Moving Wall Memorial Wednesday morning on its escort over to Eldridge Park. The memorial departed from the Hilton Garden Inn in Horseheads to...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NewsChannel 36

Youngest volunteer reads names at Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The youngest volunteer paid respects at The Moving Wall in Elmira Friday evening alongside veterans visiting the memorial site. Antonio Campanella was the youngest volunteer this week, reading names on the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park. Starting at 6 p.m., the 12-year-old read several names on the Moving Wall. He was honored to show respect for Vietnam veterans.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Vietnam War Veterans Volunteer to read at Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vietnam War veterans were volunteering to read at the Moving Wall in Elmira. There are 58,000 names to read for those who lost their lives. Many veterans said it is an honor to pay respect to fallen soldiers they fought alongside. Vietnam War veteran Geno Dunn...
ELMIRA, NY
FROM PAGES PAST - 1922: Esperanza bought for new County Home

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
PENN YAN, NY
Trumansburg puts up historic roadside marker

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new historic roadside marker in Trumansburg. The sign on Perry City Road honors the Tompkins County Home and Farm – also known as the Poor House. County Legislator Anne Koreman shares when it was built. The building closed in 1987.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Veterans React to the Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Veterans and visitors went to the Moving Wall to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. People said it is important to honor those who fought to protect the nation. Vietnam War veteran Dan Delany was at the moving wall...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Moving Wall aims to educate youth about Vietnam War

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many people across the Twin Tiers have learned so much from coming to the Moving Wall and learned even more from hearing about veterans' experiences. One of the major purposes of bringing the memorial to Elmira was to encourage the younger generations to come out and learn. Specifically, VVA Chapter 803 wants to use the week to teach people about what happened and the importance of supporting those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Many kids volunteering at the Memorial Friday afternoon gained a new perspective after seeing the wall and speaking with veterans.
ELMIRA, NY
Cornell removes Lincoln bust, Gettysburg Address plaque following complaint

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell has removed a statue of President Abraham Lincoln and plaque of the Gettysburg Address. Fox News reports both were removed from the university’s Kroch Library after someone complained. The bust of Lincoln and plaque of his 1863 speech in Gettysburg had been in the library since 2013. It’s unclear what the complaint was.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Young Volunteer Helps Find Names at the Moving Wall

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- It takes dozens of volunteers to keep things at The Moving Wall at Eldridge Park running smoothly. The experience is also proving that age is nothing but a number, and no one is too young to lend a helping hand. Dominick Faulisi is proving that to...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

General Sar Phouthasack & SGU honor the Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Secret soldiers fighting communist China in the 1960s and 70s held an honorary ceremony this weekend at the moving wall in Elmira. General Sar Phouthasack led the ceremony Saturday morning and spoke with people afterward about his service and experience. General Sar served for MR 3...
ELMIRA, NY
Land of the Brave

When out driving the backroads of Bradford County, we were greeted by this patriotic display. It was as if, after a long day in the fields, these tractors gathered to salute the land they worked—a reminder to us all to stop in our busyness and give thanks for our freedom.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

World War II Veteran spends time at Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vietnam vets at the Moving Wall Friday afternoon had their respects paid by many, including a veteran from World War II. Harold Gary is a 101-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran from World War II. From Montrose, Pennsylvania, he was an aviation mechanic who went on anti-submarine patrols. The sub-hunter was responsible for keeping the Germans from disrupting the supply chain. He was humbled to share stories at the Moving wall today with others who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man indicted for Elmira weapon possession

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has been indicted on multiple charges of weapon possession after his initial June arrest in Elmira, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Carlos Rodriguez, 25, of Ithaca was indicted on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and three counts of Criminal […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Veterans resources available at Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- There are an array of resources all veterans can take advantage of at the Vietnam Moving Wall Memorial throughout the week. Many organizations focused on veterans have set up outside the Moving Wall this week to offer information and support. The different organizations are offering resources from learning more about health benefits, claims, and support services. Some of the resources available look to provide services regarding military trauma, suicide prevention, nursing home care, and other medical services. The Bath VA is one of these organizations on-site with their mobile service center. They also have a therapist at the wall offering mental health support to veterans who may be having a tough time.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Sterling Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

An area tradition is returning for its 46th year. Visitors will be transported back to 1585 as the Sterling Renaissance Festival returns to Cayuga County. Beginning Saturday, the festival runs through August 14th. Each weekend will have a different theme from pirates to fantasy. The festival opens with family appreciation...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pushing the envelope on police reform in Ithaca

There are a lot of opinions on police reform efforts happening in Ithaca, a city of roughly 30,000 in the Finger Lakes that is looking to push the envelope when it comes to reimagining public safety. “We need to chew bubble gum and walk at the same time," Ithaca 4th...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Rays of Light in the Community

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ray of Light Counseling and Consulting hosted Rays of Light in the Community, this afternoon. The event aimed to connect people to physical and emotional health resources. Renae Carapella Johnson, the organizer of this event, wanted to bring local healers together to help the community. “Local...
CAMPBELL, NY

