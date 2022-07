If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s hard to believe that 30 years ago on July 1, a movie hit theaters that was a total home run for our hearts. We’re talking about the classic baseball film A League Of Their Own. Directed by Penny Marshall, the 1992 film followed a fictionalized story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was developed during World War II. The very real circumstances of a group of women in America made for one of the most beloved films to date — so much so, that we’re commemorating the landmark 30th anniversary (and the impending TV series adaptation) with a look back at the main cast.

