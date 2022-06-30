ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

First black owned radio station undergoes renovations

 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK radio station started in 1956 as WBCR, and changed it's name when it was bought by the OK Group, a franchise based out of Louisiana. WLOK was the second radio station in Memphis to offer programming directed to a black audience. As its...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#Djs#Multicolor#Racism#Wbcr#The Ok Group#African American#Yale
