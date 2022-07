Concealed carry instructor Leon Spears joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to weigh in on the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling about concealed carry. LEON SPEARS: It’s so empowering to teach people in D.C. about the ability to carry a firearm. I don’t know how many people are my clients that actually are just empowered that number one, they have the ability to carry and defend themselves and their families.

