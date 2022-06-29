ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz GLS Turns Up The Style For 2023

By Sebastian Cenizo
 3 days ago
A couple of months ago, BMW revealed the massively-updated 2023 X7 with split headlights, huge grilles, and a potent powertrain. Based on what we have on paper, the X7 appears to be better than Mercedes' alternative in the segment. But will that remain the case? Affalterbach has been caught testing numerous...

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
Pagani's Wildest Creation Looks Insane Up Close

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed took place this past weekend and served as the meeting point not only for gearheads but the world's finest automotive creations too. Spectators got to witness some incredible displays, such as the sinister gang of Bugattis that took to the track and the quirky Hispano Suiza Carmen hypercar.
Someone Fitted A C8 Corvette Interior Into A Chevy Camaro

In a clever bit of marketing, Stitched by Slick on YouTube (whom you might recognize for doing up Snoop Dogg's Lincoln Continental), has named this car the IROC-Z06. It's basically the love child of a Chevrolet Camaro IROC from 1994 and a modern C8 Chevrolet Corvette supercar. The C8's entire...
The Drako Dragon Will Be A Gull-Winged Electric Super-SUV

The Drako Dragon will be something of a mashup. It's got the gullwing doors of an early supercar, the tech-heavy engineering of Silicon Valley, and the design principles of the Italian motoring industry. Thus far, that sounds like a pretty good mix for the SUV with doors looking like a Tesla Model X.
No One Wants The World's Only Minted Green Chevrolet Corvette Z06

After much fanfare and excitement, Chevrolet finally revealed the Corvette Z06 in October of last year. With a record-setting flat-plane crank V8 providing 670 horsepower, this is a car that is sure to be in high demand. In fact, the very first example of the car fetched an astonishing $3.6 million at auction. That money went to a good cause, and so did every cent raised for the first Z06 convertible, which sold for a million bucks.
New Jaguar Models Will Only Be Ready By 2025

We haven't heard from Jaguar in ages. The last noteworthy news was Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) financial report in May 2022, which was a fairly bleak tome. The Land Rover side of the business is doing exceptionally well, but there's a good chance Jaguar could get left behind. While Land...
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Previewed

In 2020, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the Prophecy concept EV which everyone immediately noticed had embraced an alternative, almost opposite, design language from the angular 45 concept. The latter model went on to serve as the blueprint for the Ioniq 5, whereas the Prophecy has morphed into the Ioniq 6 you see before you.
This Is When You Can Order Your Fisker Ocean Launch Edition

Fisker has announced it will soon start taking orders for the Ocean, an electric SUV that hopes to battle the Tesla Model Y with an impressive $37,499 starting price. A post shared to the company's Twitter account noted that early reservation holders will soon receive an invitation to place an order for the Ocean One Launch Edition, a special model limited to 5,000 examples.
BMW Already Caught Testing Its $800,000 CSL Special

Are you a luxury automaker that wants to take a pricey sports car and tack on a zero at the end of an MSRP? Try building a limited edition special! It's worked wonders for Ferrari, with each new one-off project commanding more substantial premiums. BMW is the latest automaker that wants to cater to the ultra-elite with a super-limited homage to its 3.0 CSL. The project will be loosely based on the 2015 concept car, underpinned by the BMW M4 CSL.
LEAKED: Toyota GR Corolla Hitting Dealerships Soon

The Toyota GR Corolla is America's new 300-hp hot hatch darling, and as such, it's a pretty hotly-anticipated car. That's especially true given how Toyota intends to handle GR Corolla deliveries and pricing. Toyota has ordered its dealers not to take too many orders well ahead of the car's arrival. "We have places right now, and parts of the country where there are so many orders being taken, we have to stop," said Jack Hollis, Senior VP of Automotive Operations at Toyota Motor NA.
Crash Test Shows Scary Difference Between Cheap Cars And REALLY Cheap Cars

America still gets a few entry-level vehicles priced for buyers who just want basic transportation. The 2022 Hyundai Accent, starting at $16,645, springs to mind. But even the humble Accent pales in comparison with vehicles sold in markets with looser crash test standards. Just look at the Nissan Sakura; it's electric, but only costs a bit more than the Accent. We may envy these entry-level cars for their affordability, but there's a reason why automakers can get away with selling them for so little: safety (or lack thereof).
2023 Subaru Impreza Is An Absolute Steal

Car prices are spiraling out of control. It may seem grim, but there are still many bargains to be found on the market. The refreshed 2023 Kia Seltos SUV with a base price of $22,840 represents great value for money. The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek isn't far off that, with a starting MSRP of $23,645. Both, however, are soundly beaten by the Subaru Impreza Sedan and Impreza Hatchback.
Brabus Makes The Mercedes-Benz C-Class More Aggressive

If you're in the market for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan, there are plenty of options. There's the base C300 model starting at $43,550, the sportier C43 AMG model with 402 horsepower, and even a frugal plug-in hybrid version. But what if you want something that's more aggressive than the base car, but not quite as punchy as the AMG? Well, famous German tuner Brabus has the answer.
Toyota Is Working On A Roadgoing Supercar

Before the first-generation GR86 came along, the most exciting thing about Toyota was the admirable trunk space provided by the 4Runner. Now it makes at least three cars we'd happily sell a kidney for. These include the GR Supra, GR Corolla, and the ultimate forbidden fruit, the GR Yaris. If...
Hyundai Is Crushing The Opposition In American Car Sales

There's reason to celebrate over at Hyundai. Aside from the recently revealed Ioniq 6, the Korean automaker has achieved record-high sales for 2022 with the company shifting a total of 63,091 units in June. While this is an impressive figure, Hyundai says this represents a 12.9% decline compared to the same period last year.
Hyundai Wants Ioniq 6 N And Shooting Brake

It may not be as beautiful as the Prophecy Concept that inspired its design, but there's no denying the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 6 has set tongues wagging. Perhaps not as handsome as the tasteful Ioniq 5, the slippery design will most likely pay dividends when it comes to the yet-to-be-announced driving range. Still, if you can't stomach the looks of Korea's latest EV, you'll be pleased to know a more stylish model may be on the way.
Father Of The McLaren F1 Reveals Plans For His Electric SUVs

Gordon Murray is no longer the CEO of his own company. Murray, legendary designer of the McLaren F1, will instead become Gordon Murray Automotive's (GMA) Executive Chairman. In essence, what that does is ensure the man who has built the company is still directly responsible for the cars it puts out. According to the brand, Murray is now "responsible for all product development and design," while Philip Lee is now CEO of GMA.
Bigger Car, Bigger Fines Says German Court Over Red-Light-Running SUV

The SUV's rise to fame has been exponential, and today, these family-friendly land barges and their crossover siblings are America's favorite class of car, far outstripping sedans and hatchbacks, and even trumping trucks. This is all good and well except for one small issue: SUVs are killing American pedestrians at a greater rate than traditional cars. A recent increase in pedestrian deaths by 46% compared to 2009 could be linked to the rise in popularity of SUVs. With that information as the backdrop, a court in Germany has set a precedent that could shape how lawmakers judge SUV accidents across the globe by handing a heavier fine to an SUV driver who ran a red light than one of a regular car would receive for the same infraction.
BMW Secretly Building The Electric Wagons Of Our Dreams

Though BMW no longer sells a single station wagon model here in the United States, there's some good news on that front. BMW is reportedly working on the first M5 Touring since the V10-powered E61 generation. This high-performance wagon is set to arrive in late 2024, but that's not the only long-roof model rumored to be in BMW's plans. The rumor mill out of Bimmerpost claims that the next-generation BMW 3 Series will spawn two electric i3 variants, including a sedan and a wagon.
Volkswagen Ready To Dominate EV Production And Finally Topple Tesla

The recently revealed ID.Aero concept is the latest step in Volkswagen's journey to dominate the electric vehicle industry. With a claimed range of 385 miles and elegant styling, it will arrive in 2024 to challenge the Tesla Model 3. Many automakers have said they intend to rule the EV roost and overtake Musk's car company as the segment leader but, up until now, there are no signs of that happening - unless you're VW, that is.
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

